Commercial success in the acting industry is not necessarily determined by the years they have been around, and beloved South African actress Zonke Mchunu is a prime example. The successful actress rose to prominence in recent years through the excellent acting roles that have catapulted her onto the scene. Here is the local actress's full biography.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

The starlet is well-known through her character Imani from Muvhango. Photo: @zonke.mchunu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Besides being one of the country's hottest new acts in the acting industry, she had also joined forces with fashion designer Quiteria Kekana when she featured on the ‘I Am My Story’ campaign in early 2021, where she also worked alongside Simphiwe Ngema, Datlego Danke, Didie Makubane and Lala Tuku. So, what else do we know about her ever-growing career? Before we go into more detail, here is a profile summary of the star.

Profile summary and bio

Full name Siziwe Ntombizonke Mchunu Nickname 'Zonke' Date of birth 12 October 1993 Age 29 years old as of 12 October 2022 Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Maphumulo village, Stanger, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Religious beliefs Unconfirmed Current residence Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single (unconfirmed) Ethnicity Black Gender Female Weight 60 kg Height 170-175 cm (unconfirmed) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Parents Undisclosed Children One son (Elami Mchunu) Profession Actress, dancer, model Education Durban University of Technology Native language IsiZulu, English (fluent) Net worth Unknown Social media profiles @zonke.mchunu on Instagram @zonke_mchunu on TikTok

The actress does not discuss various aspects of her private life and seems to take extra care in not disclosing much of her personal life. Many of these undisclosed facts are centred around her family, including the names of her parents, child, and siblings. But, Zonke Mchunu’s biography does share other exciting details surrounding her life. Here is what we do know.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Zonke Mchunu’s age

First, how old is Zonke Mchunu? The actress will be 29 years old as of 12 October 2022 and is 28 years old at the time of writing.

Zonke Mchunu’s husband

Despite her character's chaotic love life on the show, the starlet is seemingly single at the time of publication.

Zonke Mchunu’s siblings

According to other online reports, she has four older sisters and one brother. However, she has not elaborated on the topic.

The actress also has some modeling experience. Photo: @zonke.mchunu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zonke Mchunu’s baby

The actress has one son, Elami Mchunu. She does not publicly discuss her son but does have an Instagram page running for him under @elami.mchunu, where the adolescent proudly poses for the camera.

Zonke Mchunu’s movies and TV shows

Thus far, Muvhango seems to be the only confirmed current project she is working on. So, when did Imani start acting on Muvhango? Since joining the cast in 2015, she has been a prominent, recurring figure that the show is centered around.

Zonke Mchunu’s net worth

Zonke Mchunu’s salary is not confirmed, but online sources report that it may be around R45 000 per month. Her net worth is unknown as it has never been reported or disclosed.

Zonke Mchunu’s profiles

Zonke Mchunu’s Instagram page is @zonke.mchunu, where she boasts 112 thousand followers on the app. You can also find her on TikTok under @zonke_mchunu, with 576.1 thousand followers. According to her Instagram page, she has no other social media besides those two profiles.

Zonke Mchunu may be new to the acting world, but judging by her huge commercial success since joining the cast of Muvhango, her career is just lifting off and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

READ ALSO: Who is Buntu Petse? Age, husband, parents, career, education, profiles, net worth

Briefly.co.za wrote about Buntu Petse, another up and upcoming South African actress that has reached significant success as of late.

Buntu plays the character Nontle in Generations: The Legacy, which can be considered her breakout role. We discuss everything we know about her ever-growing career, private life and net worth.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News