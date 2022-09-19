Who is Daniel Versace? Biography, age, parents, career, profiles, net worth

Daniel Versace is famously known for being the son of the Italian fashion designer Donatella. Daniel is pursuing a career as a rock artist and has chosen to live a very private life by not stepping into his parent's billion-dollar company.

Daniel has chosen to live a very private life by not stepping into his parent's billion-dollar company.

Source: Facebook

Daniel Versace has grown up among greatness with a name known worldwide. Despite being an extremely wealthy celebrity kid, he has chosen his path as a sheltered musician. So, who owns Versace now?

Daniel Versace's profile summary

Name Daniel Versace Beck Date of birth 1990 Age 32 years of age in 2022 Gender Male Height 5ft 9inch Country of Origin Italy Parents Paul Beck and Donatella Aunt Tina Occupation Rock musician Sibling Allegra Net worth $8 million

Daniel Versace's biography

Beck was born in 1990, but his exact date remains unclear. He was born in Calabria, Italy. Daniel is both American and Italian.

Early life and education

Key details regarding Daniel's life are vague. As of 2022, Daniel Versace's age is 32 years. Beck's education is another mystery. He has an older sister Allegra Versace who works as a director of Gianni Versace S.p.A.

Does Allegra still own Versace?

Initially, Versace was a company co-owned by the family, with 20% belonging to Donatella, Allegra owning 50%, and 30% owned by Donatella's brother Santo. Allegra was given majority shares by her late uncle Gianni who loved her so much and considered her a daughter.

Daniel Versace's parents

Daniel's parents, Paul Beck and Donatella, met in 1980. The two lovers tied the knot in 1983 in a private ceremony attended by close friends and relatives.

Is Donatella Versace still married to Paul Beck?

Unfortunately, the fairy tale ended after the two divorced in 2000. Paul Beck is a former fashion model, while Donatella, his mother, is a famous fashion designer and the sister of the world-famous designer Gianni.

Daniel Versace's career

Daniel is pursuing a career as a musician. There are, however, no details about his career trajectory. He is currently living in London, England.

Daniel Versace's net worth

Beck has an estimated net worth of $8 million from his inheritance of a highly-priced art collection. He is also very wealthy from his mother's uber successful design career.

The luxury fashion brand was founded in 1978 in Milan Gianni S.r.l.

Source: Facebook

FAQs about Versace

Versace is a global brand that Gianni Versace started in Italy in 1978. After his passing, his sister Donatella took over the design aspect of the company while their brother, Santo, became CEO. Allegra. Daniel's sister was left with a 50% stake in the company. She received the stake after her 18th birthday.

Who is Versace owned by?

As of 2018, Michael Kors took ownership of all shares in Versace of the Versace family. Donatella remains the head of creative design in the company. One year later, the company joined Capri Holdings Ltd with Michael Kors and Jimmy Choo to form a new global fashion luxury group.

What type of brand is Versace?

Versace was founded in 1978 in Milan Gianni S.r.l and is one of the leading international fashion design houses. The brand is mainly regarded as a symbol of Italian luxury.

What does the Versace logo mean?

The famous Versace logo came from the floor of ruins in the Reggio Calabria region, where Gianni and his siblings played as children. It is the head of Medusa, a Greek mythological figure. Gianni selected the symbol because he perceived Medusa as having a charming persona. She made people fall in love with her, and they could not turn back once they were hooked on her passion.

How do you pronounce Versace?

The pronunciation of this fancy word is contrary to how it is usually said. It is not pronounced as Versach-ee but Versach-eh.

Why is Versace so popular?

Versace is a brand that has been renowned for glamorous creations, classic menswear designs, and beautiful costumes. Furthermore, the brand featured top supermodels in their earlier campaigns, like Naomi Campbell and Linda Evangelista. These strategic moves skyrocketed the value of the luxury brand.

Daniel has lived a very private life, and there is not much information about his current and personal life. His way of living remains a curious mystery since his famous last name can open doors anywhere in the world.

Source: Briefly News