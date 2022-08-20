Who owns Don Billiato? Everything to know about the premium tequila brand

There has been a lot of controversy around who owns Don Billiato. Don Billiato was launched in late 2021 at Cassper Nyovest's home in Johannesburg during his 30th birthday. After launching the luxury drink, it was the trending drink for quite some time and was even sold out. Read on to find out about the owner of Don Billiato.

Don Billiato is the luxury drink that was launched by Cassper Nyovest and took off like a storm. Does he own the alcoholic brand? How much is a bottle?

Who is the owner of Billiato?

Don Billiato is an alcoholic luxury drink owned by Refiloe Phoolo, a.k.a Cassper Nyovest. He is a South African businessman, rapper and entrepreneur.

Cassper is no stranger to taking big risks consistently; his fans were very excited when he announced the launch of an exciting new lucrative venture of selling alcohol.

Cassper is quite positive that this drink will bring a lot of profits. After launching the business, the brand became an instant hit, so much so that it sold out soon after. So, it appears that the rapper is a great entrepreneur. How much is Don Billiato? Is the drink gin or vodka?

Who is Cassper Nyovest?

Cassper Nyovest's real name is Refiloe Maele Phoolo. He was born on 16th December 1990 in Mahikeng, North West, South Africa.

In 2014, the rising star started a record label, Family Tree Records. His rise to fame came soon after the release of his albumTsholofelo that same year. This album also produced his hit singles Gusheshe and Doc Shebeleza.

Who is Cassper Nyovest's brother? His brother is Khotso Phoolo. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2003. Tsholofelo Phoolo is Nyovest's sister.

Cassper participated in various sports while he was a student at Sol Plaatjie Secondary School. Nyovest began rapping when he was 12 years old and later moved to his grandma's house in Potchefstroom in 2006 after failing his Grade 10 exams.

In 2007, at only 16, he decided to leave high school. The next year, in 2008, Cassper relocated to Johannesburg to pursue a career in music as a rapper and producer. He told his parents that he would rather chase his dream, which he believed would work out, rather than play it safe and regret it his whole life.

Don Billiato

How does Don Billiato taste? Cassper Nyovest describes the drink as a taste of wealth. He further explains that the name billiato comes from the word billion.

The name is associated with the culture of the Vaal township people, who consider themselves Italians. But, is Billiato a gin or vodka? Don billiato is neither gin nor vodka; it is tequila.

Don Billiato's launch party

The launch party happened on 16th December 2021, at Cassper Nyovest's luxurious mansion. Several major South African celebrities and influencers graced the event. Some of the top celebs who were present included Pearl Thusi, Kamo Mphela, Lasizwe, Mbali Nkosi, Thando Thabethe, and Sarah Langa.

Don Billiato's price

For one to have a taste of wealth, they should be willing to part with R277.00 to R299.99 for a 750ml bottle in liquor stores and even in online stores. Don Billiato's price at Konka is R300.

After the drink was launched, Cassper Nyovest announced its availability in all liquor stores. However, shortly after, it was announced that all stores were sold out of Don Billiato in Johannesburg.

Don Billiato's net worth is not known. However, Cassper Nyovest's net worth is approximately $3 Million, amounting to all his income streams.

How many cars does Cassper Nyovest have? Cassper has an impressive net worth; therefore, it is not surprising that he has eight luxurious vehicles.

Controversy

A Twitter blogger named Musa Khawula raised people's doubts after reporting that Cassper Nyovest does not own Billiato.

A debut arose as people demanded answers from Cassper. In a previous interview, Nyovest clarified the business side of Billiato, stating that:

I never even spent a cent to create the brand. It took millions to start the brand, and I own the majority of the brand. But I let people around me pump the money in.

However, he went further and stated that Musa's claims were false.

I am the majority shareholder of Billiato. Not only am I an owner, but I'm the founder, the CEO and the Marketing director!!! I own my products. I'm not a brand ambassador or an influencer. The support from the people has been so amazing. Please do keep supporting us. Thank you.

He described it as a one-of-a-kind shooter and wants to allow people who drink it to have an idea or two of what wealth tastes like.

This is for the dreamers! The future billionaires! Here’s a toast to us. This summer is going to be lit! This is all we are going to be drinking! Luxury!

So, who owns Don Billiato? Despite all the controversy surrounding the drink, the brand's owner, its CEO and marketing director is Cassper Nyovest.

