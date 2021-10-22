Nazim Moti: age, family, children kidnapped, businesses, net worth, latest

Nazim Moti is a businessman and finance manager who came into the limelight after a tragedy struck his family. Before then, little was known about his life, but many South Africans know about his auto business. He is believed to be a wealthy man, making his family a target of thugs.

Nazim Moti is a successful businessman who is not in the public eye. He has been running a family business that has existed for over 25 years.

Profile summary

Full name Nazim Moti Gender Male Year of birth Between 1983-1986 Age Between 36 and 39 years (as of 2022) Place of birth Polokwane, South Africa Current residence Limpopo, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Indian Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′ 8″ Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Shakira Moti Children 4 Father Siki Khamisa Profession Businessman and finance manager

Who is Nazim Moti?

Nazim is a businessman and finance manager from South Africa. He is of Indian descent, and his religion is Islam.

How old is Nazim Moti?

The businessman's exact age remains unknown. However, it is assumed he was born between 1983 and 1986, making his age between 36 and 39 years as of 2022.

Where is Nazim Moti from?

The businessman was born in Polokwane, South Africa. He is based in Limpopo, South Africa, where he resides with his family. His father is the late Siki Khamisa, a businessman.

Are Nazim and Zunaid Moti related?

While the two share a surname and are of Indian heritage, they are not related. Zunaid is a well-known businessman who chairs the Moti Group.

What does Nazim Moti do?

Nazim runs an auto dealership company called Auto Moti. Nazim Moti's business has been running for over 25 years. It aims to provide clients with their dream vehicles at the best prices. The firm is located in Polokwane Central, Limpopo.

Is Nazim Moti rich?

It is apparent that the businessman has achieved great financial success in his business. He remains private about his income. As a result, Nazim Moti's net worth is unknown in the public domain.

Is the Moti family wealthy?

The family is wealthy. Nazim's father was also a successful businessman before his demise. As commonly witnessed in Indian homes, the family has been running family businesses for years.

Is Nazim Moti married?

The businessman and financial manager is married to a lady called Shakira. The union between Nazim and Shakira Moti has lasted for over a decade.

Who is Shakira Moti? Little is known about this lady, except she is the businessman's wife and mother of their four children.

Who are the Moti brothers in South Africa?

The brother's names are Zia, Alaan, Zayyad and Zidan. The four boys hit the headlines after being kidnapped on 20th October 2021. Their ages are between seven and fifteen.

Kidnapping incident

The four brothers were being chauffeured to school in a BMW one morning when they were kidnapped. A group of seven armed men held them at gunpoint.

The kidnappers cornered the car, took the four boys, and let the driver loose. It was believed that the incident was an act of revenge after a money transfer agreement went awry.

The boys were held for three weeks by their kidnappers. They were reunited with their parents on 11th November 2021 after being left on the side of the road near Vuwani.

They were not physically harmed during this period. The family reportedly paid a ransom of R50m for their safe return. Keshia Patchiappen, the family's spokesperson, denied a ransom was issued.

After being reunited with their parents, an investigation on the matter was initiated. Investigations stalled after the boys' father asked them not to speak to the police. The family argued that they were traumatised and being questioned would worsen the situation.

Where are the Moti brothers today?

After the kidnapping incident, the four brothers relocated to Dubai, where they are attending school. There are no immediate plans to have them back in South Africa.

They left the country on 1st December 2021 together with two other family members. They flew to Nairobi before boarding a Kenya Airways plane to Dubai. They could not get a direct flight from South Africa to Dubai due to a travel ban.

Height and weight

The businessman's height is 5′ 8″ or 173 centimetres, and he weighs about 152 pounds or 69 kilograms. He has black hair and dark brown eyes.

Trivia

He was willing to give all his money to his sons' abductors for their safe return.

He is a reserved person who enjoys spending time with his wife and four kids.

Nazim Moti and his family hit the headlines after his four children were kidnapped in October 2021. He found his children and relocated them to Dubai.

