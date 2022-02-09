Who is Nkosana Makate? Age, education, vs Vodacom, profiles, net worth, latest

Nkosana Makate is a South African finance executive known for being the brains behind the Please Call Me concept at Vodacom. He was working at the company's finance department as an accounting trainee at the time but never got paid for proposing the concept to his employer. He decided to fight the telecommunication giant in court and finally won in February 2022. Keep reading for the whole story and lesser-known facts about Nkosana Makate's biography.

Nkosana is the brains behind the Please Call Me service.

Source: Twitter

Nkosana has proven to be a fighter after refusing to give up in his fight to get the compensation he deserves for his PCM invention. It is believed that Vodacom has earned over R200 billion from Please Call Me since its launch in 2001.

Nkosana Makate's profiles summary and bio

Full name: Nkosana Kenneth Makate Nhlapo

Nkosana Kenneth Makate Nhlapo Date of birth: 1976

1976 Age: About 46 years in 2022

About 46 years in 2022 Place of birth: Natalspruit Hospital

Natalspruit Hospital Nationality: South African

South African Gender: Male

Male Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Rebecca Makate

Rebecca Makate Children: Three

Three Education: Bachelor of Commerce

Bachelor of Commerce Profession: Financial executive

Financial executive Known for: Inventing Please Call Me concept at Vodacom

Inventing Please Call Me concept at Vodacom Nkosana Makate’s Twitter: @makate_nkosana

@makate_nkosana LinkedIn: @Nkosana Makate

Nkosana Makate's age and early life

Nkosana was born in 1976 at Natalspruit Hospital but his exact date of birth is not known. He is about 46 years old in 2022. He was raised by his maternal grandparents in the East Rand, Katlehon, Ekurhuleni, as his mother attended college training to become a teacher.

Nkosana Makate’s wife

The Please Call Me inventor with his wife, Rebecca.

Source: Twitter

His wife is Rebecca Makate, a paediatrician. The couple started dating in 1994 and married in 2005. They have three children together.

Nkosana Makate's education and qualifications

He went to Alapang High School and later transferred to a college in Springs where he finished Grade 11 and did his matric in 1994. He then studied Bachelor of Commerce at an unidentified institution from where he graduated with honours.

Nkosana Makate's qualifications include a SAICA certification that he attained while working at Vodacom. He is a qualified CA (SA).

Nkosana Makate's career

The PCM inventor kicked off his career in accounting at Vodacom. He joined the telecom giant in February 1995 as part of its trainee accounting period. He left the company in 2003 to join Nedbank as its Finance Manager.

From 2006 to 2013, he was the Deputy Director of Business Governance at the City of Joburg. Later in 2013, he joined the SA Local Government Association as the Director of Finance Control.

Nkosana Makate's net worth

His net worth is estimated at R1 million in 2022. The figure is expected to shoot upwards if Vodacom compensates for his PCM concept.

Nkosana Makate vs Vodacom

Nkosana invented Please Call Me in 2000.

Source: Twitter

Nkosana's court battle with Vodacom has been going on for about 20 years after the telecom failed to pay him for inventing the Please Call Me concept. In 2014, the High Court ruled in the telecom's favour but Makate appealed. Later in 2016, the Constitutional Court affirmed that Nkosana is the brains behind the PCM idea.

Vodacom was to make negotiations with Makate to arrive at fair compensation. The telecom giant offered to pay the PCM inventor R47 million compensation. He refused the settlement and sought a court review as he believed the company owed him billions of rands.

Nkosana Makate's latest news

In early February 2022, Judge Wendy Hughes of the Pretoria High Court ruled in his favour. The court determined that Nkosana is entitled to 5% of the total voice revenue generated from the micro-text service between March 2001 and March 2021. The court also affirmed that Makate was entitled to 27% of the number of PCMs sent daily as being revenue generated by return calls.

The court gave the telecoms CEO, Shameel Joosub, one month to determine how much they owe the PCM inventor. The mobile service operator said it would appeal the Pretoria High Court decision. The company says their prior agreement with the PCM inventor was done in good faith. Makate has also said he is ready to fight.

When was please call me created?

The Please Call Me concept was invented in November 2000 at Vodacom. The service was launched in February 2001, and it made it possible for Vodacom subscribers to send a Please Call Me message to another Vodacom user. The other person can then call back on any network.

Who invented call back?

Call back, also Please Call Me, was invented by Nkosana Makate. He proposed the brilliant idea in November 2000 while working as a trainee accountant at Vodacom's finance department. His concept was termed genius at the time.

How did Makate invent please call me?

He came up with the idea after experiencing communication difficulties with his then-girlfriend (now wife Rebecca). She was still a student, and they were in a long-distance relationship.

How much did Vodacom make from please call me?

It is believed that Vodacom has earned over R205 billion in revenue since the PCM service was launched in 2001. However, the exact amount has not been revealed by the telecom.

How much did Nkosana Makate get from Vodacom?

Vodacom has reportedly made hundreds of billions from the Please Call Me service since 2001.

Source: Twitter

The PCM inventor is yet to receive compensation for his idea. Vodacom is expected to calculate what is owed to him within 30 days as ordered by the court on 8th February 2022.

Nkosana Makate's contact details

If you wish to reach out to the PCM inventor, you can reach him via his social media accounts. His Twitter handle is @makate_nkosana.

Nkosana Makate's has patiently fought the PCM legal battle with Vodacom for the last 20 years. The latest court ruling is a big relief, and the credit also goes to Nkosana Makate's lawyers, who have been instrumental in the case.

