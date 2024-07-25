How old is Mfana Kah Gogo? A look at his biography and career

Mfana Kah Gogo has become a popular public figure online through his entertaining social media content, making him one of South Africa's most beloved online celebrities. Although he is experiencing newfound fame, Mfana Kah Gogo has quickly become a fan favourite. What do we know about the popular content creator?

Mfana Kah Gogo is a local TikTok sensation-turned-Amapiano star. Photo: @mfanakahgogo on Instagram (modified by author)

Although Mfana Kah Gogo's personal life and career have risen since he became an overnight sensation, he is no stranger to hardship and has survived two car accidents. His biography is summarised before we detail his rise to fame and life-altering car accidents that changed how the media star thinks.

Mfana Kah Gogo's bio summary

Full name Sipho Mbonambi Nickname ‘Mfana Ka Gogo’ Date of birth January 6, 2002 Age 22 years old in 2024 Zodiac sign Capricorn Birthplace Zwelibomvu, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Romantic orientation Heterosexual Current residence Undisclosed location in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa Current nationality South African Marital status Single Ethnicity Black Gender Male Hair colour Black (bleached blonde as of 2024) Eye colour Dark brown Profession Social media figure and musician Education Fundinduku Secondary School Social media profiles Instagram TikTok X (Twitter) YouTube

Although Mfana is a public figure, certain parts of his life remain undisclosed, including Mfana Kah Gogo’s net worth and religious beliefs. But since his rise to stardom, some information about his life and upbringing has come to light. What do we know about the local media celebrity?

What is Mfana Ka Gogo's real name?

Mfana Kah Gogo’s real name is Sipho Mbonambi. The South African media star grew up under the helpful guidance of his grandmother, which inspired his professional moniker, 'Mfana Ka Gogo'.

Mfana Kah Gogo’s age

The local media sensation was born on January 6, 2002, making Sipho 22 years old in 2024. His zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Although Mfana found fame when he was 17 and in high school, he has since matriculated. Photo: @mfanakahgogo on Instagram (modified by author)

Where does Mfana ka Gogo come from?

Mfana hails from humble beginnings and was born in Zwelibomvu near Kwandengezi in the KwaZulu-Natal province of South Africa. The internet star still resides in KwaZulu-Natal and told SNL24 that he plans to build a home for his mother. Mfana expressed:

'The first thing I vowed to myself before I became Mfana Ka Gogo was to build umuzi wekhaya. We stayed in a two bedroom with my mom not working, so I am making it an eight-room house and we're building it from scratch.'

Who is Mfana Ka Gogo's girlfriend?

There is a constant online buzz about who Mfana Kah Gogo’s girlfriend may be. As of 2024, he is not reported to be in a relationship.

Mfana was rumoured to have previously been in a relationship with radio personality Penny Ntuli, which he vaguely confirmed during an interview on KZN Podcast in 2023. However, it is believed they are no longer together.

Mfana Ka Gogo’s career

Mfana Ka Gogo became a South African public figure through his social media content, particularly TikTok when he was 17. His engaging content with a musical twist captivated local media users, and he soon became a prominent media personality.

The local media star turned to music on a severe level, with songs including Bopha, Hlal’ethembeni and Kusazoshuba being some of his earliest songs. SowetanLIVE reported that Sony Music Africa signed Mfana in 2021, which saw Mfana release Jabula in the same year, his first song supported by a record label.

Career success and anxieties

The same SowetanLIVE article quoted Mfana Ka Gogo's delight at his newfound fame and fears. Mfana expressed:

'I am happy and scared at the same time. Everything just happened for me at same time. I never thought this time I would have signed a recording deal and have my music ready to be released. Few months ago, I was just enjoying singing on TikTok for my fans. I was just enjoying singing and exploring with different sounds and God made it happen for me.'

Since being supported by a major music label, Mfana Ka Gogo’s songs have taken off and can be found on various streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

Mfana Ka Gogo’s new songs can be found on major streaming platforms. Photo: @mfanakahgogo on Instagram (modified by author)

What happened to Mfana Ka Gogo?

While at the peak of his fame, Mfana was involved in a car accident that altered his life. According to SNL24, Mfana, his driver, DJ, and two producers were involved in a car accident while going to his launch party in Artizen, KwaMashu.

In February of 2023, he and his driver, DJ, and two producers were involved in a car accident on their way to the album launch party held at Artizen, KwaMashu. Of the accident, Mfana said:

'We got to the venue, on time. As I was about to perform, we had an issue with our USBs, they weren’t working. We thought we should go back to the studio and get other USBs. But we didn’t make it to the studio and the venue. The driver told us that he has never driven on that road, so he was not familiar with it. But he got the hang of it, then a car appeared. The driver of that car was driving in the wrong lane. When we tried to move for it, the driver lost control and the car rolled.'

All those involved went on to recover, but Mfana said he was still dealing with the repercussions of remembering that night. He was also involved in an accident when he visited Johannesburg in 2021 to sign his Sony Music deal, but nobody was injured.

What grade is Mfana Ka Gogo doing?

Mfana Ka Gogo attended Fundinduku Secondary School. Sunday World reported that he obtained his matric certificate in January 2023 after graduating at the end of 2022.

Social media profiles

As of July 24, 2024, Mfana Ka Gogo's Instagram page has 394K followers. His TikTok page has 170.1K followers, and his X (Twitter) profile has 8,805 followers. Mfana also has a YouTube channel under 'Real Mfana Kah Gogo', with 44.8K subscribers.

Mfana Ka Gogo may still be considered an up-and-coming celebrity in South African entertainment. Still, his entertaining content has gathered a massive fanbase online, which essentially shot him to superstardom overnight. Mfana's rising career as a musician shows he is a bonafide star with undeniable online and offline talent.

