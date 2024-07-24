Who is Bob Ross' son? Meet Steve Ross, the artistic heir of a legend

The 1980s witnessed the birth of one of America's most beloved TV classics, The Joy of Painting, an art show that showcased the talents of the late Bob Ross. Yet, alongside the famous painter, another familiar face on the show was Bob Ross' son, Steve Ross. Beyond his occasional appearances, how much do you know about the artistic heir?

Steve Ross is an American painting instructor and TV personality. He is widely recognized as the son of the legendary Bob Ross. His father was a beloved painter who captivated audiences worldwide with his art. Although Bob has passed away, Steve continues to carry on his artistic legacy, reviving the iconic painter's traditions for a new generation.

Steve's profile summary

Full name Robert Stephen Ross Nickname Steve Ross Gender Male Date of birth 1 August 1966 Age 57 years old (as of July 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 6′5″ (196 cm) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Vivian Patricia Ridge Father Bob Ross Marital status Married Profession Painting instructor, TV personality

Bob Ross' son biography

Bob's son was born in the United States to Robert Norman and his first wife, Vivian Ridge. Bob Ross was a painter, art teacher, and television personality best known for his PBS television show, The Joy of Painting. Steve Ross' parents married in 1965 and were together for 12 years before divorcing in 1977.

How old is Steve Ross now?

Steve Ross' age is 57, but he will celebrate his 58th birthday in August 2024. He was born on 1 August 1966.

What does Bob Ross' son do?

Steve is a painting instructor and TV personality. He began painting as a child and sold his first picture at just 12 years old. Today, Steve teaches painting techniques and promotes his father's signature style through workshops, appearances, and various media projects.

Despite his current enthusiasm, he initially resisted joining the family business, a decision he later regretted. He told Vanity Fair:

As kids, we all want to defy our parents and hang out with our friends. But as we get older, we begin to understand that our parents are pushing us to be greater than themselves because they seek the best for us.

What happened to Bob Ross' son Steve?

After Bob's death, his son faced numerous challenges. Initially, Steve did not continue as a painting instructor and took a break from painting. He also faced legal battles over the rights to his father's name, likeness, and work.

According to Karp Law, the painter filed a lawsuit against Bob Ross Inc. (BRI) and the Kowalskis, Bob's business partners, who had gained control of the company. He claimed his father's will granted him and his half-brother Jimmie Cox rights to Bob's intellectual property.

Despite his efforts, Steve lost the case. The painter suffered a heart attack in December 2022 but recovered thanks to quick medical intervention.

Why did Steve Ross stop painting?

Steve stopped painting due to depression following his father's death. He noted that he felt disillusioned until he found solace in the memory of his father's wish for him to continue painting. As published in MovieMaker Magazine, he said the following:

I had lost hope in the world and the decency of people, and knew that what could set me free was the truth about my Dad… an artist, a man of such integrity, who I deeply miss. I struggled a lot, and gave up painting for a time.

However, he eventually recovered from his depression, resumed painting, and now hosts workshops and demonstrations with his business partner, Dana Jester.

Is Steve Ross married?

Painter Steve Ross is married. Nonetheless, his partner's name remains unknown to the media due to excessive privacy. No information is available on Steve Ross' children.

How many children did Bob Ross have?

Bob had two children, one of whom he fathered as a teenager. His other child, Steve, is his son with his first wife, Vivian Ridge.

Does Steve Ross sell his paintings?

According to Steve Ross Art, the painter sells a limited number of original paintings annually, each signed and accompanied by a photo of him with the artwork. Additionally, eBay and other online marketplaces often have listings for Steve Ross-style paintings and artwork.

Frequently asked questions

Steve continues pursuing his father's artistic dream, gaining popularity and attention as many seek to learn more about him. Here are some common questions people are asking, along with the best answers:

How tall is Steve Ross? He is 6 feet 5 inches tall (196 cm).

Is Bob Ross' son still alive? Although there have been speculations about Bob Ross' son's death, he is alive.

Does Steve Ross have siblings? The painter has a half-sibling from a relationship Bob had as a teenager.

How old was Bob Ross when he died? He was 52 years old when he died on 4 July 1995 in Orlando, Florida, due to complications from lymphoma.

Does Steve Ross have kids? There is no information available about whether he has children or not.

Bob Ross' son, Steve Ross, has gained recognition as the offspring of a legend. He used his father's iconic status to build his artistic reputation. Despite Bob's passing, The painter continues to honour his legacy by perpetuating his father's signature style and ensuring the name endures.

