Meet Bob Ross' first wife, Vivian Ridge: What happened to them?

Boy meets girl, marries her, and lives happily ever after – nothing could be better. Sadly, in real life, true love is not always linear. While communication and commitment are known to glue marriages, it is not always the case for all of them. Some end with divorce, like the late Bob Ross’ first marriage. So, where is Vivian Ridge, Ross’ ex-wife, and what happened to the once-considered power couple?

The late Vivian Ridge was an American artist widely recognized as Bob Ross' first wife. A renowned painter and art instructor, Bob was best known for hosting The Joy of Painting show on PBS. Explore fascinating details surrounding Ridge and Ross’ marriage.

Vivian Ridge’s profile summary and bio

Full name Vivian Ridge Nickname Vivian Gender Female Birthplace Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Residence at death Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Alma mater Wake Forest University Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Partner Bob Ross Children Robert Stephen Ross Profession Artist Famous for Being Bob Ross’ first wife

Who was Vivian Ridge?

Vivian was a celebrity spouse who came to the limelight following her marriage to Bob Ross. She was born in the USA and had Caucasian ethnic roots.

However, details about her early life and family background remain unknown. Vivian started painting as a hobby when she was 12. She enrolled at Wake Forest University to pursue an Art History degree.

Who was Vivian Ridge’s ex-husband, Bob Ross?

Bob was a great painter who had appeared in several TV shows, including the Phil Donahue Show and The Joan Rivers Show. He has painted around 30,000 paintings in his lifetime. However, Ross never thought he would end up being a painter.

He had worked as a carpenter, helping his father in his workshop. In 1961, the 18-year-old artist enlisted in the United States Air Force, working as a medical records technician. He rose his career ranks and later became a master sergeant of the clinic at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska.

During Bob’s 20-year Air Force career, he became interested in painting after attending an art class. In 1981, he retired from the military to pursue his career as a painter.

Vivian Ridge and Bob Ross’ marriage

The ex-couple had an enviable relationship in the public eye. They would often appear in shows together, mirroring a healthy romantic relationship.

How did Vivian Ridge and Bob Ross meet?

No publicly known details exist about when and how the duo first met. However, they exchanged nuptials in 1965 after dating for a while. Unfortunately, their marriage hit the rocks in 1977, purportedly due to Bob’s infidelity.

After his divorce, Bob moved on to marry Jane Lee Zanardelli. Sadly, she died of cancer in 1992 after enjoying 15 years of marital bliss with the painter. Two months before his death, Bob married Lynda Brown in 1995.

Vivian Ridge’s children

Ridge and Bob’s son, Robert Stephen Ross was born on 1 August 1966. Just like his father, Robert is a certified painting instructor in the wet-on-wet technique.

What happened to Bob Ross?

The art instructor died on 4 July 1995, at the age of 52, due to complications from lymphoma. He has been a cigarette smoker for most of his adult life.

Is Vivian Ridge still alive?

After her divorce from Bob, Vivian lived separately with her son. She passed away some years after their divorce, leaving her son under the care of his dad. The artist’s cause of death remains a mystery.

Vivian Ridge divorced her husband, Bob Ross, after being married for over a decade. Ross’ extramarital affairs reportedly fueled the duo’s separation. Although both deceased, the ex-couple left behind a son, Steve Ross, a successful painter.

