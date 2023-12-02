Claire Olivia Newman's bio: Everything to know about Paul Newman's daughter

Claire Olivia Newman is an American philanthropist and celebrity child best known as the late Paul Newman's daughter with his second wife, Joanne Woodward. Paul, a renowned actor, film director, philanthropist, race car driver and entrepreneur, was the recipient of numerous awards, including a BAFTA Award and three Golden Globe Awards.

The late Paul Newman and his daughter Claire Olivia Newman at the La Marche du Siecle TV show. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Olivia is carrying her father’s legacy in both entertainment and social work. She is a talented producer who has taken part in some very refined projects and is a dedicated social worker. Claire Olivia Newman's biography takes us on a trip through her life.

Claire Olivia Newman's profile summary

Full name Claire Olivia Newman Nickname Clea Gender Female Date of birth 21 April 1965 Age 58 years old (2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Birthplace United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Alma mater University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) Sexuality Straight Married Married Spouse Kurt Soderlund Parents Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward Siblings 5 (1 deceased) Famous for Being Paul Newman’s daughter Profession Philanthropist and film producer

How old is Claire Olivia Newman?

Paul Newman's daughter, Claire Olivia Newman (aged 58 as of 2023) was born on 21 April 1965 in the United States of America. Her mother is Joanne Woodward.

Olivia attended Sarah Lawrence College to pursue a Bachelor’s degree in Communication/Media. She later furthered her education at UCLA, earning a certificate in Environmental Studies.

Claire Olivia and her father Paul Newman (R). Photo: Carlos Alvarez, Bob Riha, Jr. via Getty Images (modified by author)

Claire Olivia Newman's career

While Claire has accomplished more than a lifetime’s worth of work for her father’s camps and other charitable organizations, her professional life is not resigned to this sector exclusively. After her dad died, she reportedly took on her first producer role in Abby.

As per IMDb, Olivia also served in the editorial department for Raising the Bar and Mad Men. In addition, she held producer-only roles for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, Deadwood: The Movie and Sharp Objects.

According to Grunge, in an interview with independent.ie, Claire Newman stated:

"I actually thought I was going to become a lawyer. I really wanted to be a lawyer and I wanted to do good for others and I wanted to protect people. I worked for a law firm in New York for a year, until I realized that I wasn't tough enough and mean enough to do that job."

Who was Paul Newman?

Paul Leonard Newman (b. 1925 d. 2008) was an American actor, film director, race car driver, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Photo: Mark Mainz, Braun via Getty Images (modified by author)

With a career spanning over five decades, Paul appeared in numerous films and TV shows. Some of his acting credits include:

The Hustler (1961)

(1961) Sweet Bird of Youth (1962)

(1962) Hud (1963)

(1963) Torn Curtain (1966)

(1966) Cool Hand Luke (1967)

(1967) The Sting (1973)

(1973) The Towering Inferno (1974)

(1974) Fort Apache, The Bronx (1981)

(1981) Slap Shot (1977)

(1977) Absence of Malice (1981)

(1981) The Verdict (1982)

(1982) The Color of Money (1986)

(1986) The Hudsucker Proxy (1994)

(1994) Nobody’s Fool (1994)

(1994) Road to Perdition (2002)

How old was Paul Newman when he passed away?

The on-screen star (aged 43 at the time of death) was born on 26 January 1925 in Cleveland Heights, Ohio and passed away in 2008. Paul was diagnosed with lung cancer in June 2008. Sadly, he died on 26 September 2008 at his home in Westport, Connecticut.

The late Paul Newman at a press conference. Photo: Bettmann

Who was Paul Newman's first wife?

The philanthropist was married to Jackie Witt from 1949 to 1958 according to sources. They had a son, Scott (1950-1978), and two daughters, Susan (born 1953) and Stephanie Kendall (born 1954). Sadly, Scott died in November 1978 from substance abuse.

Paul met actress Joanne Woodward in 1953 on the production of Picnic on Broadway and later married. They were married for 50 years until he died in 2008. The duo shared three daughters: Elinor Teresa (born in 1959), Melissa Stewart (born in 1961) and Claire (born 1965).

How much was Paul Newman’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth reports that Paul had an estimated net worth of $80 million at the time of his death. He had amassed this wealth from his successful career as an actor, film director, philanthropist, entrepreneur and race car driver.

Joanne Woodward and her late husband Paul Newman at the Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Who inherited Paul Newman’s wealth?

Many fans are curious about who inherited Newman’s estate since he was so commercially successful.

In his will, Paul appointed Brain Murphy, an accountant and celebrity business manager, and Robert H. Forrester, former CEO of Newman’s Own Foundation, as his estate's co-executors. He also made provisions for a third co-executor to be selected by a majority vote of his daughters.

Claire Olivia Newman gained notoriety for being Paul Newman’s youngest daughter. However, she prefers a private lifestyle, away from the internet's prying eyes.

