Heidi Klum and Seal, celebrated icons in the entertainment industry, have captivated attention with their remarkable talent and enduring charisma. Despite their separation, their iconic statures cast a radiant spotlight on their children. Their first son, Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, stands prominently, drawing fascination as he basks in the glow of their influential presence.

Heidi Klum and her son, Henry, attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at Staples Center. Photo: Allen Berezovsky

Source: Getty Images

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel, the offspring of the iconic duo Heidi Klum and Seal, carries the remarkable legacy of his famous parents. With a lineage rooted in the worlds of modelling, music, and entertainment, he embraces his unique path and identity. Here is everything to know about the celebrity kid.

Profile summary

Full name Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel Gender Male Date of birth 12 September 2005 Age 17 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Height in feet 4'9" Height in centimetres 144 Weight in pounds 90 Weight in kilograms 41 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Heidi Klum Father Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel Siblings 3

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel's age

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel is 17 years old as of 2023. He was born on 12 September 2005 in Los Angeles, California. He is an American citizen and was born under the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Henry has a mixed ethnicity; his father, Seal, has Brazilian-Nigerian roots, and his mother, Heidi Klum, has German-American ancestry.

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel's education

Details about Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel's education are not widely known. But it was disclosed in December 2020 that he and his siblings were homeschooled and are attending an online program from an L.A. school.

RL-R: Heidi Klum, Johan Samuel, Helene Klum, Henry Samuel, and Lou Sulola Samuel in New York City. Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel's parents

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel's parents are Seal Henry Olusegun Olumide Adeola Samuel, known as Seal, and Heidi Klum. Seal is a renowned musician, singer, and songwriter who has won three Grammy Awards for his hit songs Kiss From a Rose and Crazy.

Heidi Klum is a professional model, television personality, author, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman. She is the first Victoria's Secret Angel from Germany and is known for her work as a judge on shows like Germany's Next Top Model, Project Runway, and America's Got Talent.

Seal and Heidi Klum were in a relationship, got engaged in 2004, and married in May 2005. They have four children together, but they separated in November 2016. Klum is currently married to Tom Kaulitz.

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel's siblings

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel has two biological siblings. His younger brother is Johan Riley Fyodor Taiwo Samuel, born on 22 November 2006; his sister is Lou Sulola Samuel, born on 9 October 2009.

He also has a half-sister named Helene "Leni" Boshoven Samuel, born on 4 May 2004. Helene models and sings, following in her mother's footsteps.

How tall is Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel?

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel's height is 4 feet 9 inches. He also weighs over 41 kilograms and possesses black hair and brown eyes.

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel’s net worth

The precise net worth of Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel is currently undisclosed. His father, Seal, possesses a net worth of $40 million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

Heidi Klum and Henry Samuel attended the basketball game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Photo: Kevork S. Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Henry's mother, Heidi Klum, has accumulated a net worth of $160 million through her involvement in television production, hosting, endorsements, and licensing agreements.

Henry Günther Ademola Dashtu Samuel is flourishing in the limelight thanks to his parents' prominence and popularity. While he is finding his path, his parents nurture him with their unwavering love and support. With a bright future ahead, the celebrity kid is poised to make his mark in due time.

