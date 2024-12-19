Hunter Biden’s net worth: How does he make his money?

Hunter Biden, best known as the second son of US President Joe Biden, has been in the public eye for most of his life. The businessman previously served on the board of one of the largest Ukrainian natural gas producers. With such a successful career, many are eager to uncover Hunter Biden’s net worth. How rich is the celebrity son?

Hunter Biden on the South Lawn of the White House in 2024 (L). The businessman at the 2022 Easter Egg Roll. Photo: Tom Williams, Drew Angerer (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Since 2019, Hunter has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. From his highly-publicised affair with his brother’s widow to battling drug addiction and having several tax-related charges, he is considered somewhat of a controversial figure. Here is the story of how Hunter amassed his wealth.

Hunter Biden’s profile summary

Full name Robert Hunter Biden Gender Male Date of birth 4 February 1970 Age 54 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Wilmington, Delaware, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christian Alma mater Georgetown University Height 6 feet (183 cm) Weight 82 kg (180 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Sexual orientation Straight Spouse Melissa Cohen Children 5 Parents Joe Biden and Neilia Hunter Biden Siblings Naomi and Beau (biological), Ashley (step-sister) Profession Attorney, businessman, artist Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram

Hunter Biden’s net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Hunter is worth $1 million. However, considering he is the son of one of the world’s most powerful political figures and the lucrative professional positions he has bagged in the past, some may perceive this amount as low.

In a 2024 statement discussing his dad’s pardon (via NBC News), Hunter revealed fascinating details about his current financial status, saying:

In the throes of addiction, I wasted many advantages and opportunities. However, I have been sober for more than five years thanks to my family’s unwavering support. Although my mistakes have been used to humiliate me and my family for political sports, I take full responsibility for my past actions. I will do better!

Attorney Hunter Biden during the 2024 House Oversight and Accountability Committee markup in Rayburn Building. Photo: Tom Williams

Source: Original

How did Hunter Biden make money?

Over the years, Hunter Biden’s income primarily stemmed from his consulting roles, business deals and board memberships with different companies. Here is a breakdown of his revenue streams since graduating from Yale Law School:

MBNA

The celebrity son made his career debut in 1996 when he worked for the bank holding company MBNA.

In 1998, he resigned from his vice president role after an appointment to the United States Department of Commerce. In 2001, Hunter became a lobbyist, co-founding Biden & Belair and Oldaker.

The same year, he became a consultant for MBNA, earning $100,000 annually per Celebrity Net Worth. In 2006, Robert was appointed a member of Amtrak’s board of directors by then-president George W. Bush.

Paradigm Global Advisors

In 2006, Hunter and his uncle James Biden bought Paradigm Global Advisors (an international hedge fund) with an $8 million promissory note. As documented by Capitalism, he took home a $1.2 million annual salary as the firm’s interim CEO.

In 2008 and 2009, Robert founded Seneca Global Advisors, Rosemont Seneca Partners and Eudora Global. From 2011 to 2017, he was on the board of directors of World Food Program USA. It is speculated that the celebrity child earned $11 million from 2013 to 2018.

Joe and Hunter Biden at the 2024 Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Brendan Smialowski

Source: Getty Images

Burisma Holdings

From April 2014 to April 2019, Hunter served on the board of Burisman Holdings, pocketing a $50,000 monthly salary per Bloomberg News. It is speculated that he earned between $850,000 and $3 million during his time as a Burisma board member.

Hunter Biden’s paintings

According to a February 2020 report by The New York Times, Robert had been painting as an undiscovered artist in his Hollywood Hills home. In 2021, his pieces were sold for as much as $500,000 each. The wealthy lawyer Kevin Morris bought $875,000 worth of his art.

A look at Hunter Biden’s career earnings and spending

Hunter purportedly earned a $6 million income between 2014 and 2016 alone. He made $833,000 in 2013, $847,000 in 2014 and $2.5 million in 2016.

Unfortunately, Robert was just as quick to spend the money, leaving him with a $475,000 debt and $1.4 million in evaded tax. Take a look at how the celebrity child used his money:

$684,000 to fund his extramarital affairs

$400,000 on clothing and accessories

$188,000 on adult entertainment, such as club memberships

$80,000 on a boat

A fleet of cars, including a luxurious Porsche, an Audi and several Range Rovers

Hunter Biden’s legal woes

In June 2024, Robert was convicted of three federal firearms-related felony charges after he confessed to illegally owning a gun while abusing drugs. In September, he pleaded guilty to one tax evasion count, two counts of filing false returns and six misdemeanour charges.

Hunter Biden at the J. Caleb Boggs Federal Building in 2024. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Hunter was scheduled to be sentenced on 16 December 2024 and was looking at up to 17 years in prison. However, on 1 December 2024, his dad granted him an unconditional pardon on the basis that he was being unfairly targeted.

FAQs

Hunter Biden was thrust into the limelight due to his father’s political career. Below are some frequently asked questions about him:

How old is Hunter Biden?

The attorney (54 as of 2024) was born on 4 February 1970 in Wilmington, Delaware, USA. He is the second son of Joe Biden and his first wife, Neilia. Sadly, Hunter’s mom and younger sister, Naomi, died in a car accident in 1972.

What does Hunter Biden have a degree in?

Robert attended Archmere Academy before graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Georgetown University. He earned a law degree from Yale Law School in 1996.

Who is Hunter Biden’s wife?

From 1993 to 2015, Hunter was married to Kathleen Buhle. Their divorce was finalised in 2017. The ex-couple has three kids: Naomi, Maisey and Finnegan. He shares a son, Beau, with his second wife, Melissa Cohen.

Melissa Cohen and Hunter Biden after a 2024 court session in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Robyn Beck

Source: Getty Images

What is Hunter Biden’s source of income?

Hunter Biden’s current job remains a mystery. His professional career has been marred by controversies in recent years.

This article answers the many searches for “What is Hunter Biden’s net worth?” Although the celebrity son amassed millions from his illustrious career, he made poor spending decisions. Today, he is worth $1 million.

