Who is Mandla Mthembu? Age, son, wife, house, wealth, how did he become rich?

Who is Mandla Mthembu? He is a South African businessman known for fast cars and easy millions before disappearing from the limelight. Below are comprehensive details about his life story. Mandla Mthembu's fame increased when he married the famous actress Khanyi Mbau.

Tthere is more to him than his relationship with Khanyi. Here is everything there is to know about Mandla, including his age, wife, children, house, and wealth.

Mandla Mthembu's profile summary

Real name : Mandla Mthembu

: Mandla Mthembu Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : Unknown

: Unknown Place of birth : South Africa

: South Africa Mandla Mthembu's age : said to be 66/ 67 in 2022

: said to be 66/ 67 in 2022 Nationality : South African

: South African Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Marital statu s: Divorced

s: Divorced Mandla Mthembu's ex-wife : Dolly Matshabe and Khanyisile “Khanyi” Mbau

: Dolly Matshabe and Khanyisile “Khanyi” Mbau Children : 3

: 3 Occupation : Former journalist, entrepreneur, socialite

: Former journalist, entrepreneur, socialite Famous for: His exotic cars before going broke

Mandla Mthembu's biography

Mthembu is about 66-67 years old as of 2022 since it was reported that he is 30 years older than actress Khanyi, who is 36 years old now. He was once a journalist.

Mandla Mthembu's wife

Before Khanyi, Mandla was Dolly Matshabe's husband. The two had two daughters, one called Nelisiwe. However, they divorced soon after having their second child, and Mandla immediately moved on with Khanyi, who only wanted him for money.

Who is Khanyi Mbau's ex husband?

The businessman was 30 years older than Khanyi when they started dating. The two tied the knot in a traditional wedding late in 2006, when Mbau was about 21 years old. The ceremony was conducted by 3 times world flyweight boxing champion, Masibulele ‘Hawk’ Makepula.

Mandla Mthembu and Khanyi Mbau have a daughter, Khanukani, born on December 24, 2006. They all appeared to be a happy family until Khanyi claimed that Mandla was a violent man who hit her when she was pregnant and caused her depression for over two decades.

While not much is known about Mthembu's current relationship status, Khanyi Mbau has dated other men such as Tebogo Lerole and is currently in a relationship with Terrence Mushonga, a fugitive from Zimbabwe.

Mandla Mthembu's son

After separating, Khanyi claimed that she never loved Mandla. She also mentioned Mandla Mthembu and Zodwa Wabuntu's affair, suggesting that Mandla was the father of Zodwa's son. However, Wabuntu clarified that Khanyi's ex-husband was not the baby daddy.

Mandla Mthembu's wealth

In the early 2000s, Mthembu operated a regular printing firm in Johannesburg called Sechaba Photoscan that he co-managed with William Peterson. He drove around in a beaten old BMW, and he would often ask for petrol money from his friends.

Unlike earlier, Mandla became wealthy and could afford to rent the luxurious 6-million-Rand Melrose Arch penthouse in Rosebank, among other Mandla Mthembu's houses. He was seen cruising expensive cars such as Porsches and Ferraris, which he changed regularly.

How did Mandla Mthembu become rich?

Mthembu became rich when Sechaba Printing successfully sued Transnet parastatal after selling its printing business, Transnet Production House, to Skotaville Press, a firm he claimed had ANC links, in a bid placed in 1998.

How much did Mandla Mthembu get?

The entrepreneur received a payout of R57,650,554 after the court deducted 5% for contingencies. Using this cash, Mthembu established Umsobo Investment Holdings that imported Saudi crude, and resold it to the local oil firm.

The successful entrepreneur also owned Martial Eagle Investments that bid for a 55% controlling stake in Johnnic Communications, and was interested in investing in banking and financial services back in 2007.

Mthembu gave his first wife an R3 million fully-furnished cluster home in Bedfordview and a monthly allowance of R10,000 after their divorce. He bought a house worth R1.5 million for Khanyi's father, who operated a taxi business.

In 2007, Dolly described Mandla as broke to the extent of being unable to pay for a textbook for their daughter. In his defense, Mandla claims to have made arrangements with his ex-wife to purchase the book before traveling to the United States, and gave her R18,000.

Mandla's financial challenges became clear in August 2008 when he failed to pay for one of the two identical R4-million Lamborghinis that he had bought on credit for Khanyi and himself. Even though he managed to pay the bank R76,000, that was not the end of his money issues.

Around the same time, the Johannesburg family court ordered Mthembu's arrest for failing to pay maintenance for his two daughters with Dolly Matshabe. Since Mthembu was in London according to his young wife, Mbau deposited R16,000 into Matshabe's bank account.

As if not enough, Mandla also owed the Johannesburg Metro Police Department R78,000 in outstanding traffic fines. At one point, he was thrown out of a hotel for failing to pay R300 daily for accommodation.

Due to financial issues, his properties, including the houses, and exotic cars, were sold or repossessed. Therefore, it is difficult to estimate the current net worth of the man who was considered a multi-millionaire, with some claiming he was worth R2.5 billion in 2007.

Is Mandla Mthembu still alive?

Yes. However, Mr. Mthembu vanished from the public eye following his financial woes. He lost most of his wealth and has managed to stay away from the public eye, with no one knowing his whereabouts. However, there was an active Twitter account under his name until 2018.

Mandla Mthembu will be remembered for his expensive lifestyle that attracted celebrities like Khanyi Mbau and Zodwa Wabuntu to him. He continues to live completely off the grid.

Source: Briefly News