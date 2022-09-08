Who is Judy van Vuuren? Bio, age, child, husband, career, profiles, net worth

Nowadays, people appear to be popular with public scandals and controversies, especially those associated with well-known people. Well, this is the case of South African paralegal Judy van Vuuren. She is best known as the ex-wife of Tokyo Sexwale, a prominent businessman and former minister of human settlements in South Africa.

Judy van Vuuren with her ex-husband Sexwale. Photo: @zibuzwakuthi.ezosaziwayo

Judy van Vuuren was the second wife of South African billionaire and anti-apartheid activist Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale. Though her marriage of more than two decades failed with a public divorce, she is still recognised in the country for her connection to her ex-husband, accompanied by a wealthy prowess.

Judy van Vuuren's biography and profile summary

Full name Judy van Vuuren Gender Female Age 45 - 55 years of age Nationality South African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Divorced Ex-husband Tokyo Sexwale Children 2 Profession Paralegal Net worth $200 million

Judy van Vuuren's background information

Judy van Vuuren is a South African native. However, information on her date and place of birth, family, and early life is not available to the public.

Judy van Vuuren's age

Considering her picture, Judy's age is around her 40s and 50s. Despite not having much news on her education, she claims to have studied in South Africa and obtained legal training there.

Career

Judy's legal training made her a paralegal by profession, and her duty was to assist lawyers. She was not a licensed attorney but worked with notable people in the country, including the Cape Town law office.

Who is Judy van Vuuren's husband?

She was married to Mosima Gabriel "Tokyo" Sexwale. Sexwale is a South African businessman, politician, anti-apartheid activist, and former political prisoner. He was imprisoned on Robben Island for his anti-apartheid activities with notable people like Nelson Mandela.

After the first fully democratic election in South Africa was held in 1994, Sexwale became the Premier of Gauteng Province. Between 2009 and 2013, he again served as Minister of Human Settlements.

Former President Nelson Mandela talking to Tokyo Sexwale at the launch of the Sexwale children's fund. Photo: Media24/Gallo Images

Judy van Vuuren got acquainted with her former husband, Tokyo Sexwale, on Robben Island, where he served a jail term. In her legal duty, she was his defendant, and the duo later married after he completed his service in 1994.

Their marriage was on community property, and she had a right to half his assets. The union of almost 21 years was blessed with two kids: Chris, who later became a successful male engineer, and Gabrielle, a renowned female photographer. The family lived together in Boksburg.

Judy Van Vuuren's husband had an anonymous wife with two kids before he tied the knot with Judy. In 2013, the marriage of decades crashed with a file for divorce.

How Sexwale's marriage crashed

Judy accused her ex-partner of being manipulative and that he abuses her emotionally, mentally, physically, and verbally. After a series of court cases, they went their separate ways with diverse settlements. But then, among other things, she requested the following:

Equal division of their assets, including the assets of the two trusts;

Maintenance fee of R150,000 on the first day of every month and an annual increase on the anniversary date of the granting of the decree of divorce at the rate of the consumer price index;

Provide her with her choice of a home valued at, at least R70 million, and the house must be registered in her name;

Pay for rates, taxes, electricity, and water charges levied on the R70 million property;

Pay for home insurance and security "reasonably required."

Tokyo Sexwale revealed his new girlfriend as Nataxa da Silva, a South African model, amid the divorce proceedings, and they are currently together with one child. But then, there is no news of Judy van Vuuren being in another relationship after her divorce.

Judy van Vuuren's ex-husband, FIFA Presidential candidate Tokyo Sexwale, talks during the Extraordinary FIFA Congress at Hallenstadion in Zurich, Switzerland. Photo: Mike Hewitt - FIFA/FIFA

Where is Judy van Vuuren now?

She has been away from public view since her marriage with Tokyo was dissolved. Nonetheless, she seems to be living somewhere in the country, focusing on her job and family life.

Judy van Vuuren's net worth

According to the TV Guide Time's website, Vuuren's net worth of $200 million is shared with her ex-husband. The money was allocated for Judy van Vuuren's child support and divorce settlement.

The story of Judy van Vuuren might not have a fairy tale ending. Nonetheless, she is still in the limelight for her marriage to one of the richest men in South Africa.

