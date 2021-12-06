Errol Musk is the man who raised the billionaire Elon Musk. If you have heard of Elon, you most likely know he is the chief product architect of Tesla Motors and the CEO and CTO of SpaceX. Elon wears many hats as he is also the chairman of SolarCity. However, in this read, we will focus on Elon's father.

Errol Musk is the father of billionaire Elon Musk.

Errol musk is renowned as the father of the technology guru Elon musk. Even so, he has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Get complete details about these controversies and his bio in this read!

Errol Musk's profile summary

Full name: Errol Graham Musk

Errol Graham Musk Year of birth: 1946

1946 Place of birth: Pretoria, South Africa

Pretoria, South Africa Age: 75 years

75 years Famous as: Tech Guru Elon Musk's dad

Tech Guru Elon Musk's dad Education: Clapham High School, University of Pretoria

Clapham High School, University of Pretoria Major: Electromechanical engineering

Electromechanical engineering Profession: Engineer, Entrepreneur, and Investor

Engineer, Entrepreneur, and Investor Father: Walter Henry James

Walter Henry James Mother: Cora Amelia Robinson

Cora Amelia Robinson Ex-wives: Maye Haldeman and Heidi-Mari

Maye Haldeman and Heidi-Mari Children: Elon, Kimbal, Tosca, Asha, Alexandra, and Elliot

Elon, Kimbal, Tosca, Asha, Alexandra, and Elliot Stepdaughter/ baby mama: Jana Bezuidenhout

Jana Bezuidenhout Nationality: South African

South African Ethnicity: White

White Residence: Langebaan, Western Cape, South Africa

Errol Musk's bio

Errol Musk was born in Pretoria South Africa. He majored in engineering and is an engineer by profession.

He is best known as Elon's dad. However, he is also known for his scandalous life and estranged relationships with his children. Hardly do people know of his life details, such as his age. Here is everything you should know about him.

What is Errol Musk's age?

He was born in 1946 in Pretoria, South Africa. He is yet to reveal the exact date he celebrates his birthday. He went to Clapham High School and later enrolled at the University of Pretoria, where he studied electromechanical engineering.

Is Musk from a rich family?

Fans ask anything about celebrities, from their shoe size, net worth, favorite meals to their family ties. Perhaps odd to some, but often asked about Graham is his family background and financial status.

He was born to Walter Henry James and Cora Amelia Robinson. Walter was South African, but Cora was British.

What does Errol Musk do for a living?

He is an engineer by profession and identifies as an entrepreneur, pilot, sailor, and investor. However, he retired pretty early and now resides in Langebaan, Western Cape, South Africa.

Did Errol Musk own an emerald mine?

Although it is argued that Errol Musk (L) owns an emerald mine, his son Elon argues otherwise.

In the mid-80s, Graham and a copilot flew to England in a plane they hoped to sell. However, they never made it to their destination. Instead, the billionaire's father returned to South Africa with a half-share in a Zambian emerald mine.

Upon his return, he found Italians looking to buy a plane, so he sold it for £80,000. However, he was offered to buy half an emerald mine for half his new riches, and he accepted.

According to Business Insider South Africa, he became half owner of the mine and got emeralds for the next six years. However, according to Elon, that is not the case. In a tweet, Elon revealed that his father did not own an emerald mine, and he had to work through college.

Elon added that he had $100k student debt and could not even afford the 2nd PC at Zip2. As a result, he had to program at night.

Who did Errol musk marry?

Errol Musk has six children in total. His youngest is Elliot, who he had with his stepdaughter.

Graham was married to Canadian model Maye Haldeman from 1970 to 1979. In her memoir A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty and Success, Maye revealed that Graham was financially and physically abusive and manipulative.

After a while, he remarried. Errol Musk's second wife was known as Heidi-Mari. However, they divorced. At the moment, he is believed to be single.

Who are Errol Musk's children?

Of course, he is best known as the father of the billionaire Elon Musk. However, the two have a rocky relationship, and Elon often portrays him as a terrible individual. He also has five other children.

His second-born Kimbal owns The Kitchen Restaurant Group with restaurants in Colorado, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Memphis, and Chicago.

His third child Tosca, a filmmaker, was born in 1974 and is the only daughter of Maye and Errol. Asha is his firstborn with his second wife, Heide and Alexandra, his fifth child and second daughter with Heide.

In addition, he has a son Elliot with Jana.

Does Errol Musk father a child with his stepdaughter?

Graham is known for many negative things, but nothing could prepare his fans for the news that broke back in 2018. He was said to father a child with his stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout.

Errol Musk's stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout joined the family at four years old when he married Heidi-Mari. In an interview with The Sunday Times of London, he tried to justify his actions by stating that he did not consider Jana, his stepdaughter.

He revealed it all started one evening when Jana's boyfriend threw her out of the house, and she had nowhere to go. So she then went to her stepdad's house, where she slept over.

Graham revealed that he had been single for 20 years and one thing led to another. He added that he co-parents with his stepdaughter Jana to raise their child Elliot Rush.

Errol Musk is best known as the father of the technology billionaire Elon Musk. Nevertheless, the two do not seem to see eye to eye. He has estranged relationships with his children and even has a child with his stepdaughter Jana Bezuidenhout.

