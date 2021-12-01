Paul Wesley: net worth, age, children, wife, Nina Dobrev, height, movies, profiles
Paul Wesley is a successful actor, producer, and director renowned for his performance as Stefan Salvatore in the hit fantasy drama series "The Vampire Diaries." He has received several honours and nominations for his involvement in the show, including the Teen Choice Awards and the Young Hollywood Awards. Find out which co-star he dated and if they have a child together.
Paul Wesley was so confident in his decision to become an actor that he dropped out of University to pursue his career.
Paul Wesley's profile
- Full name: Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski
- Nickname: Paul Wesley
- Famous for: Stefan Salvatore in Vampire Diaries
- Gender: Male
- Place of birth: New Brunswick, New Jersey
- Date of birth: 23 July 1982
- Zodiac: Leo
- Paul Wesley's age: 39 in 2021
- Current residence: Topanga, Los Angeles
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Polish
- Sexuality: Straight
- Paul Wesley's wife: Ines de Ramon
- Paul Wesley's children: None
- Paul Wesley's parents: Thomas and Agnieszka Wasilewska
- Siblings: Leah, Julia and Monica
- Paul Wesley's height: 1,8 m
- Weight: 172 lbs (78kg)
- Eye colour: Green
- Hair colour: Light brown
- School: Rutgers University
- Occupation: Actor, director and producer
- Net worth: $6 million
- Paul Wesley's Instagram: @paulwesley
- Facebook: PaulWesley
- Twitter: @paulwesley
Biography
Paul Wesley was born on 23 July 1982, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, as Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski. His parents, Tomasz and Agnieszka Wasilewski, are of Polish descent. The Wasilewski's have three other children: Monika, Leah, and Julia.
He would spend four months a year in Poland until he was sixteen years old. As a result, he is fluent in both English and Polish.
He earned the part of Max Nickerson in 'Guiding Light' as a high schooler after being cast in the TV soapy 'Another World.' Later, he enrolled at Rutgers University but withdrew to pursue his acting career.
Paul Wesley's baby photos have been doing the rounds on social media lately, and we have found some just for you!
Career
In 1999, he made his debut performance in the renowned TV series 'Another World,' and in 2001, he starred in the sci-fi series 'Wolf Lake.'
After landing the part of Stefan Salvatore in the iconic American television series 'The Vampire Diaries,' his career took off. Our favourite vampire even directed a few instalments of the show.
He has featured in various successful films since making his cinematic breakthrough in 2004 with 'The Last Run.'
Paul Wesley's TV shows, particularly Vampire Diaries, has earned him four accolades. In 2010, he was awarded the Teen Choice Award for Breakout Male Star and Best Movie and Best TV Actor in a Fantasy/Sci-Fi.
Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder share the Young Hollywood Award for the Best Threesome with Nina Dobrev.
His role in the 2014 drama 'Before I Disappear' earned him a nomination for the 'Northeast Film Festival Award' for Best Supporting Actor.
Paul Wesley's 2021 looks exciting, as he is set to join Kate Mulgrew in the cast of a new Star Trek series.
Paul Wesley's movies and TV shows
- Flowers in the Attic: The Origin
- Killer Movie: Director's Cut
- Tell Me a Story
- Medal of Honor
- Aliens
- Fabled
- Robot Chicken
- Vampire Diaries
- The Late Bloomer
- Mothers and Daughters
- The Originals
- Amira & Sam
- Before I Disappear
- The Baytown Outlaws
- Beneath the Blue
- 24
- Army Wives
- Elsewhere
- Killer Movie
- Cold Case
- The Russell Girl
- Shark
- Cane
- Fallen
- Fallen III: The Destiny
- Peaceful Warrior
- Crossing Jordan
- Lenexa, 1 Mile
- Cloud 9
- Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- CSI: NY
- Roll Bounce
- American Dreams
- The Last Run
- CSI: Miami
- Everwood
- The O.C.
- Smallville
- Young Arthur
- Law & Order: Criminal Intent
- Minority Report
- The Education of Max Bickford
- Wolf Lake
- Shot in the Heart
- Guiding Light
- Another World
Does Paul Wesley have a wife?
Paul Wesley's wife's name is Ines de Ramon, and the couple were married in secret in February 2019. The two are very private about their relationship, but they were spotted for the first time together in June 2018 holding hands after a dinner date. The couple does not have children and have rarely attend public events together.
Who did Paul Wesley date from Vampire Diaries?
Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin dated on-and-off for four years whilst filming The Vampire Diaries. Phoebe plays the head-strong werewolf, Haylee Marshall, who appears on the show and is also the main character of the sister series, The Originals.
Did Paul Wesley and Nina ever date? This on-screen couple kept things purely professional, but Nina was romantically involved with their co-star, Ian Somerhalder.
Paul and Nina apparently could not stand each other when the filming of The Vampire Diaries first began, but, fortunately, they are now close friends.
Why did Paul Wesley change his name?
The Vampire Diaries heartthrob felt that his birth name, Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski, would be difficult for some to pronounce. So, the official name change took place in 2005, but not before he asked for his family's blessing.
You might be used to seeing Paul Wesley as the bloodsucking vampire Stefan Salvatore on your favourite supernatural series, but get prepared to watch him travel through space. Fans might need time to adjust to this drastic setting change, but we look forward to seeing those luscious locks in outer space as the Vampire Diaries star joins the Star Trek franchise.
