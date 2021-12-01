Paul Wesley is a successful actor, producer, and director renowned for his performance as Stefan Salvatore in the hit fantasy drama series "The Vampire Diaries." He has received several honours and nominations for his involvement in the show, including the Teen Choice Awards and the Young Hollywood Awards. Find out which co-star he dated and if they have a child together.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

As stated by Wesley himself, if not an actor, he would have probably become an investigative journalist. Photo by Jonathan Leibson

Source: Getty Images

Paul Wesley was so confident in his decision to become an actor that he dropped out of University to pursue his career.

Paul Wesley's profile

Full name: Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski

Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski Nickname: Paul Wesley

Paul Wesley Famous for: Stefan Salvatore in Vampire Diaries

Stefan Salvatore in Vampire Diaries Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: New Brunswick, New Jersey

New Brunswick, New Jersey Date of birth: 23 July 1982

23 July 1982 Zodiac: Leo

Leo Paul Wesley's age: 39 in 2021

39 in 2021 Current residence: Topanga, Los Angeles

Topanga, Los Angeles Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Polish

Polish Sexuality: Straight

Straight Paul Wesley's wife: Ines de Ramon

Ines de Ramon Paul Wesley's children: None

None Paul Wesley's parents: Thomas and Agnieszka Wasilewska

Thomas and Agnieszka Wasilewska Siblings: Leah, Julia and Monica

Leah, Julia and Monica Paul Wesley's height: 1,8 m

1,8 m Weight: 172 lbs (78kg)

172 lbs (78kg) Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown School: Rutgers University

Rutgers University Occupation: Actor, director and producer

Actor, director and producer Net worth: $6 million

$6 million Paul Wesley's Instagram: @paulwesley

@paulwesley Facebook: PaulWesley

PaulWesley Twitter: @paulwesley

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Fun fact: Paul Wesley loves playing ice hockey as well as snowboarding. Photo by Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Biography

Paul Wesley was born on 23 July 1982, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, as Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski. His parents, Tomasz and Agnieszka Wasilewski, are of Polish descent. The Wasilewski's have three other children: Monika, Leah, and Julia.

He would spend four months a year in Poland until he was sixteen years old. As a result, he is fluent in both English and Polish.

He earned the part of Max Nickerson in 'Guiding Light' as a high schooler after being cast in the TV soapy 'Another World.' Later, he enrolled at Rutgers University but withdrew to pursue his acting career.

Paul Wesley's baby photos have been doing the rounds on social media lately, and we have found some just for you!

It seems that Paul Wesley has been a handsome boy all his life! Photo: @Paul Wesley

Source: Facebook

Career

In 1999, he made his debut performance in the renowned TV series 'Another World,' and in 2001, he starred in the sci-fi series 'Wolf Lake.'

After landing the part of Stefan Salvatore in the iconic American television series 'The Vampire Diaries,' his career took off. Our favourite vampire even directed a few instalments of the show.

He has featured in various successful films since making his cinematic breakthrough in 2004 with 'The Last Run.'

Paul Wesley's TV shows, particularly Vampire Diaries, has earned him four accolades. In 2010, he was awarded the Teen Choice Award for Breakout Male Star and Best Movie and Best TV Actor in a Fantasy/Sci-Fi.

Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder share the Young Hollywood Award for the Best Threesome with Nina Dobrev.

His role in the 2014 drama 'Before I Disappear' earned him a nomination for the 'Northeast Film Festival Award' for Best Supporting Actor.

Paul Wesley's 2021 looks exciting, as he is set to join Kate Mulgrew in the cast of a new Star Trek series.

The Salvatore brothers hand out with their arch enemies, the Winchester vampire-killers from "Supernatural." Photo: Chris Frawley

Source: Getty Images

Paul Wesley's movies and TV shows

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin

Killer Movie: Director's Cut

Tell Me a Story

Medal of Honor

Aliens

Fabled

Robot Chicken

Vampire Diaries

The Late Bloomer

Mothers and Daughters

The Originals

Amira & Sam

Before I Disappear

The Baytown Outlaws

Beneath the Blue

24

Army Wives

Elsewhere

Killer Movie

Cold Case

The Russell Girl

Shark

Cane

Fallen

Fallen III: The Destiny

Peaceful Warrior

Crossing Jordan

Lenexa, 1 Mile

Cloud 9

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

CSI: NY

Roll Bounce

American Dreams

The Last Run

CSI: Miami

Everwood

The O.C.

Smallville

Young Arthur

Law & Order: Criminal Intent

Minority Report

The Education of Max Bickford

Wolf Lake

Shot in the Heart

Guiding Light

Another World

A rare glimpse of Paul Wesley and his wife, Ines de Ramon, attending the Mercy For Animals 20th Anniversary Gala. Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Does Paul Wesley have a wife?

Paul Wesley's wife's name is Ines de Ramon, and the couple were married in secret in February 2019. The two are very private about their relationship, but they were spotted for the first time together in June 2018 holding hands after a dinner date. The couple does not have children and have rarely attend public events together.

Who did Paul Wesley date from Vampire Diaries?

Paul Wesley and Phoebe Tonkin dated on-and-off for four years whilst filming The Vampire Diaries. Phoebe plays the head-strong werewolf, Haylee Marshall, who appears on the show and is also the main character of the sister series, The Originals.

Did Paul Wesley and Nina ever date? This on-screen couple kept things purely professional, but Nina was romantically involved with their co-star, Ian Somerhalder.

Paul and Nina apparently could not stand each other when the filming of The Vampire Diaries first began, but, fortunately, they are now close friends.

Paul Wesley and co-star Phoebe Tonkin had an on-and-off-again relationship for four years. Photo by Michael Stewart

Source: Getty Images

Why did Paul Wesley change his name?

The Vampire Diaries heartthrob felt that his birth name, Paweł Tomasz Wasilewski, would be difficult for some to pronounce. So, the official name change took place in 2005, but not before he asked for his family's blessing.

The actor started using the name 'Paul Wesley' as he felt his birth name was too hard to pronounce, especially for people living in America. Photo by Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

You might be used to seeing Paul Wesley as the bloodsucking vampire Stefan Salvatore on your favourite supernatural series, but get prepared to watch him travel through space. Fans might need time to adjust to this drastic setting change, but we look forward to seeing those luscious locks in outer space as the Vampire Diaries star joins the Star Trek franchise.

READ ALSO: Exclusive: Star Trek's Ayushi Chhabra Opens Up About Hollywood Career

The gorgeous Ayushi Chhabra was born in India, although she spent her youth in Nigeria before moving to South Africa with her family when she was a teenager.

Ayushi stars alongside Sir Patrick Stewart and Allison Pill in the CBS TV series Star Trek: Picard, read on with Briefly.

Source: Briefly.co.za