70+ ancient and modern vampire names and their meanings
Vampire names for both males and females have not changed much since ancient days. This is mostly attributed to the fact that the immortal creatures do not give birth to succeeding generations, and humans who transform mainly retain their human monikers. The transformed vampires eventually take up traditional vampire names, and that is why the old monikers are still popular.
You are probably aware of modern fictional vampire characters like Cullen (Twilight), Angel (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Bill (True Blood), Bella (Twilight), Rudolph (The Little Vampires), and Damon (Vampire Diaries). Keep reading to discover more contemporary and ancient monikers with their meanings.
Vampire names and meanings
Vampire monikers will most often reflect a person’s character trait, especially the traditional ones. There are good vampires names as well as gothic ones.
Interesting to note, not all of the immortal creatures have vampire monikers. Humans that transform will usually use their birth names before adopting the classic vampire monikers.
Girls and boys can adopt monikers unique to their gender, but there are also several gender-neutral vampire names. Most of the titles can also apply as vampire last names for both sexes.
Girl vampire names
Female vampire names have a feminine touch and are mainly derived from Greek because the first female vampire, Selene, was from the region. Take a look at some of the monikers girls can have.
- Adrasteia – Inescapable
- Adreana – Dark
- Akantha – Thorn
- Alumit – Secret
- Amaia – End
- Ambrosia – Immortal
- Astrid – Divinely beautiful
- Belladonna – Beautiful lady
- Callidora – Gift of beauty
- Darcey – Dark
- Desdemona – Ill-starred
- Eva – Life
- Eztil – Blood
- Iezabel – Chaste
- Kali – Dark goddess
- Keres – Vengeful spirits of death and doom
- Kharis – Grace/charm
- Kora – Maiden
- Lezabel – Chaste
- Malvolia – Ill- will
- Natasa/Natassa – Resurrection
- Ophelia – Useful/wise
- Persephone – Bringer of death
- Selene – Moon
- Semele – Of the underworld
- Tansey – Eternal life
- Thyia – Bacchic frenzy
- Thyone – Inspired frenzy
- Zagan – Fallen angel
- Zorina – Dawn
Male vampire names
Traditional male names have their roots from various regions, especially Italy and Greece. Here is a collection of the monikers and their respective meanings.
- Alessandro – Defender of humankind
- Ambrogino – Little immortal one
- Ambrogio – Immortal
- Arnoldo – Eagle power
- Atanasius – Eternal life
- Augustus – Magnificent/great
- Baldovino – Brave friend
- Bertoldo – Bright ruler
- Bonaventura – Good fortune
- Bonifacio – Good destiny
- Clemente – Gentle and merciful
- Dario – Possesses a lot
- Domenico – Belongs to the lord
- Edmondo – Protector of prosperity
- Edoardo – Guardian of prosperity
- Eilif - Immortal
- Eligio – To choose
- Eliodoro – Gift of the sun
- Emilio – Rival
- Ermanno – Army man
- Fino / Serafino – Burning one or serpent
- Gaspare – Treasure bearer
- Gregario – Watchful
- Gualtiero – Ruler of the army
- Kieran – Little dark one
- Leandro – Lion man
- Massimo – The greatest
- Orfeo – Darkness
- Pellegrino – Wanderer
- Ponzio – Of the sea
- Raul – Wise wolf
- Rodolfo – Famous wolf
- Thanasis – Eternal life
- Theodore – God’s gift
Gender-neutral vampire names
Some monikers can apply to both genders. Some of the most popular include the following.
- Kearne – Dark
- Karayan – The dark one
- Corbin – Raven
- Ascelin – of the moon
- Bora – Storm
- Golgotha – Skull
- Loki – Trickster
- Moriarty – Navigator
- Sage – Sensible
- Tohopka – Wild beast
Famous vampire last names
Vampires are grouped into clans. According to Greek mythology, the most ancient lineage was formed by Ambrogio when he returned to Italy from Greece. The following some of the most popular vampire surnames.
- Aaron – Strength
- Abel – Breath/vanity
- Acheron – River of sorrow
- Alaric – ruler
- Aldonold – Friend
- Arnold – Eagle
- Athan – Eternal life
- Bathory – Brave
- Cullen – Back of a river
- Damian – Powerful man of the people
- Dascalu - Instructor
- Dracula – Dragon
- Eleazar – God helped
- Gualtiero – Ruler of the army/spirit/soul
- Lorcan – Silent/fierce
- Luther – Army
- Munteanu – From the mountains
- Raul – Wolf counsel
- Richardson – Strong in the rule
- Vladamirovich – Of great power
What is the oldest vampire name?
According to Greek mythology, Ambrogio is the most ancient vampire name for males. Ambrogio was an Italian human adventurer who later transformed into the first vampire legend in Delphi, Greece, after a series of curses and blessings. It is believed that he moved back to Italy and is still based somewhere in Florence City.
Selene is the most ancient vampire name for girls. Even though Selene was a moon goddess and Ambrogio’s lover, she is respected as the mother of modern vampires.
Vampire names have not changed much since ancient times. Which title did you find impressive? The monikers can be given to kids or taken up as nicknames by any individual.
