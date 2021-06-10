70+ ancient and modern vampire names and their meanings

Vampire names for both males and females have not changed much since ancient days. This is mostly attributed to the fact that the immortal creatures do not give birth to succeeding generations, and humans who transform mainly retain their human monikers. The transformed vampires eventually take up traditional vampire names, and that is why the old monikers are still popular.

You are probably aware of modern fictional vampire characters like Cullen (Twilight), Angel (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Bill (True Blood), Bella (Twilight), Rudolph (The Little Vampires), and Damon (Vampire Diaries). Keep reading to discover more contemporary and ancient monikers with their meanings.

Vampire names and meanings

Vampire monikers will most often reflect a person’s character trait, especially the traditional ones. There are good vampires names as well as gothic ones.

Interesting to note, not all of the immortal creatures have vampire monikers. Humans that transform will usually use their birth names before adopting the classic vampire monikers.

Girls and boys can adopt monikers unique to their gender, but there are also several gender-neutral vampire names. Most of the titles can also apply as vampire last names for both sexes.

Girl vampire names

Female vampire names have a feminine touch and are mainly derived from Greek because the first female vampire, Selene, was from the region. Take a look at some of the monikers girls can have.

Adrasteia – Inescapable Adreana – Dark Akantha – Thorn Alumit – Secret Amaia – End Ambrosia – Immortal Astrid – Divinely beautiful Belladonna – Beautiful lady Callidora – Gift of beauty Darcey – Dark Desdemona – Ill-starred Eva – Life Eztil – Blood Iezabel – Chaste Kali – Dark goddess Keres – Vengeful spirits of death and doom Kharis – Grace/charm Kora – Maiden Lezabel – Chaste Malvolia – Ill- will Natasa/Natassa – Resurrection Ophelia – Useful/wise Persephone – Bringer of death Selene – Moon Semele – Of the underworld Tansey – Eternal life Thyia – Bacchic frenzy Thyone – Inspired frenzy Zagan – Fallen angel Zorina – Dawn

Male vampire names

Traditional male names have their roots from various regions, especially Italy and Greece. Here is a collection of the monikers and their respective meanings.

Alessandro – Defender of humankind Ambrogino – Little immortal one Ambrogio – Immortal Arnoldo – Eagle power Atanasius – Eternal life Augustus – Magnificent/great Baldovino – Brave friend Bertoldo – Bright ruler Bonaventura – Good fortune Bonifacio – Good destiny Clemente – Gentle and merciful Dario – Possesses a lot Domenico – Belongs to the lord Edmondo – Protector of prosperity Edoardo – Guardian of prosperity Eilif - Immortal Eligio – To choose Eliodoro – Gift of the sun Emilio – Rival Ermanno – Army man Fino / Serafino – Burning one or serpent Gaspare – Treasure bearer Gregario – Watchful Gualtiero – Ruler of the army Kieran – Little dark one Leandro – Lion man Massimo – The greatest Orfeo – Darkness Pellegrino – Wanderer Ponzio – Of the sea Raul – Wise wolf Rodolfo – Famous wolf Thanasis – Eternal life Theodore – God’s gift

Gender-neutral vampire names

Some monikers can apply to both genders. Some of the most popular include the following.

Kearne – Dark Karayan – The dark one Corbin – Raven Ascelin – of the moon Bora – Storm Golgotha – Skull Loki – Trickster Moriarty – Navigator Sage – Sensible Tohopka – Wild beast

Famous vampire last names

Vampires are grouped into clans. According to Greek mythology, the most ancient lineage was formed by Ambrogio when he returned to Italy from Greece. The following some of the most popular vampire surnames.

Aaron – Strength Abel – Breath/vanity Acheron – River of sorrow Alaric – ruler Aldonold – Friend Arnold – Eagle Athan – Eternal life Bathory – Brave Cullen – Back of a river Damian – Powerful man of the people Dascalu - Instructor Dracula – Dragon Eleazar – God helped Gualtiero – Ruler of the army/spirit/soul Lorcan – Silent/fierce Luther – Army Munteanu – From the mountains Raul – Wolf counsel Richardson – Strong in the rule Vladamirovich – Of great power

What is the oldest vampire name?

According to Greek mythology, Ambrogio is the most ancient vampire name for males. Ambrogio was an Italian human adventurer who later transformed into the first vampire legend in Delphi, Greece, after a series of curses and blessings. It is believed that he moved back to Italy and is still based somewhere in Florence City.

Selene is the most ancient vampire name for girls. Even though Selene was a moon goddess and Ambrogio’s lover, she is respected as the mother of modern vampires.

Vampire names have not changed much since ancient times. Which title did you find impressive? The monikers can be given to kids or taken up as nicknames by any individual.

