“In an Old Auntie’s Bed”: Snake Handler Removes Cape Cobra Hiding Under Blankets

A snake handler was in the Cape Winelands when he helped an elderly woman get rid of a snake

The venomous Cape cobra, which the woman felt entered her home after she opened one of the doors, was hiding under a few blankets on the bed

The sight of the slithering reptile left many members of the online community feeling creeped out

A snake handler in the Western Cape shared that he caught a Cape cobra in an elderly woman's bed. Images: Bahadur Ali / Getty Images, Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control / Facebook

Source: UGC

Some animals creep - or slither - their way into people's houses without them even realising it. That was the case for an elderly woman in Paarl who discovered a Cape cobra hiding in her home, only to be saved by a brave snake handler who captured the intruder.

Your bed is my bed

Snake rescuer Eduanne Niemand from the Western Cape-based company Boland Snake Removals shared a clip on his TikTok account of how he removed the venomous reptile.

The man informed app users that the video was "of the Cape cobra in an old auntie's bed." The snake remained unseen under the blankets until Eduanne lifted the covers to place it inside a special tube.

When the snake handler asked his client how the reptile entered her home, the woman stated that she had opened one of her doors and closed it again after wanting to lie down. That was when she saw the uninvited guest.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Cape cobra creeps people out

Thousands of members of the online community hurried to the comment section to share how freaked out they were that the snake was chilling under the woman's blankets.

Other app users shared how the man tested their patience when he didn't close the container immediately after the Cape cobra slithered inside.

Many people on the internet got the heebie-jeebies after seeing the snake's resting place. Image: Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

@and_is_wa spoke as if they were in the situation, comically writing:

"What happens now? Do I change the sheets? The bed? The bedroom? The house?"

@native_pilgrim noted in the comments:

"Catching a Cape Cobra is madness. Doing it in flip-flops is a superpower. Get this man on The Avengers."

@mrs.bangchanoffic found a bit of humour in the clip and shared:

"I love how the tannie is confirming that that's the snake she saw, like there's more than one."

@abutimak told the online community:

"The amount of time it took for this man to close that tube is making me mad."

A frightened @gugudlams said:

"They would have to check every corner of the house because I’m not sleeping in that house."

@znguzo was paranoid and noted to app users in the comment section:

"I just got up to check if there was a snake in my bed."

3 Other articles about Cape cobras

In another article, Briefly News reported about a man in the Western Cape who tried to release a venomous Cape cobra, which didn't go as planned.

reported about a man in the Western Cape who tried to release a venomous Cape cobra, which didn't go as planned. Last year, Eduanne saved a family from a Cape cobra lurking in their kitchen cabinet. He courageously nabbed the venomous snake with his bare hands.

The same snake handler also found a Cape cobra in an elderly couple's home during loadshedding. The slithering snake nestled itself between two big speakers in the corner of the room.

Source: Briefly News