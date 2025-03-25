People across the internet were glued to their screens when a lady shared a clip of a product that lightens up dark armpits

The clip was shared by a Facebook page that goes by the name of Dericka Natural Ability LLC., which specialises in skincare products

Folks in the comment section kept asking how much the soap was, with many eager to know more about it

A lady shared a hack on how to remove dark patches on armpits, which had folks across the internet deeply interested. Images: Westend61/ Getty Images, Dericka Natural Ability LLC

A woman shared a clip of herself using an armpit lightening soap, drawing attention from people eager to try it out. The clip shows the lady washing her armpit with a soap that supposedly removes the dark skin on an armpit within a week.

How much is it?

The clip was posted by Dericka Natural Ability LLC., which showed the lady using the product. The clip was posted with a caption that read:

"Stop worrying about your dark underarms, elbows, neck and knees. Treat them right with the flourishing soap bars. So easy to use and even more easy to remove: Hyperpigmentation, acne, dark and sun spots."

Skincare craze

The account that shared the clip specialises in many products for healthy skin. In a clip that has clocked over a million views, the lady shows a technique on how to get rid of an itchy scalp using a honey and soap bar to wash the hair filled with dandruff. At the end of the clip, the hair is nice and clean.

The lady sells many helpful skincare products according to some commenters. Image: Anna Efetova

In another clip that clocked over a million views, the lady uses a similar brand of soap to get rid of her eczema flare-ups. Folks across the internet loved the product she was selling, with some buying advocating for the product.

Shaniqua Bryant said:

"As a heavy set girl this is the only thing that keeps my dark inner thighs and underarms away."

Jaeden Durr mentioned:

"I just stocked up because this is the ONLY thing that helps my dark inner thighs. please don’t ever stop making these soap bars!"

Evette Phillips commented:

"It's working but it will take a little longer to completely go away."

Ebony Casidy posted:

"I wonder if these work for inner thighs. My mama gave me her thighs and thigh rub is really the devil 😭"

Keedra Carrigan said:

"Where can I order the bar of soap?"

Shelby Mckinnon shared:

"I recently started using this soap and I can see a huge difference already."

KC KC asked:

"Do this help with dark spots on your legs?"

