“Name of the Soap Please”: Internet Intrigued by Woman’s Hack To Get Rid of Dark Armpits
- People across the internet were glued to their screens when a lady shared a clip of a product that lightens up dark armpits
- The clip was shared by a Facebook page that goes by the name of Dericka Natural Ability LLC., which specialises in skincare products
- Folks in the comment section kept asking how much the soap was, with many eager to know more about it
A woman shared a clip of herself using an armpit lightening soap, drawing attention from people eager to try it out. The clip shows the lady washing her armpit with a soap that supposedly removes the dark skin on an armpit within a week.
How much is it?
The clip was posted by Dericka Natural Ability LLC., which showed the lady using the product. The clip was posted with a caption that read:
"Stop worrying about your dark underarms, elbows, neck and knees. Treat them right with the flourishing soap bars. So easy to use and even more easy to remove: Hyperpigmentation, acne, dark and sun spots."
Skincare craze
The account that shared the clip specialises in many products for healthy skin. In a clip that has clocked over a million views, the lady shows a technique on how to get rid of an itchy scalp using a honey and soap bar to wash the hair filled with dandruff. At the end of the clip, the hair is nice and clean.
In another clip that clocked over a million views, the lady uses a similar brand of soap to get rid of her eczema flare-ups. Folks across the internet loved the product she was selling, with some buying advocating for the product.
Read the comments below:
Shaniqua Bryant said:
"As a heavy set girl this is the only thing that keeps my dark inner thighs and underarms away."
Jaeden Durr mentioned:
"I just stocked up because this is the ONLY thing that helps my dark inner thighs. please don’t ever stop making these soap bars!"
Evette Phillips commented:
"It's working but it will take a little longer to completely go away."
Ebony Casidy posted:
"I wonder if these work for inner thighs. My mama gave me her thighs and thigh rub is really the devil 😭"
Keedra Carrigan said:
"Where can I order the bar of soap?"
Shelby Mckinnon shared:
"I recently started using this soap and I can see a huge difference already."
KC KC asked:
"Do this help with dark spots on your legs?"
