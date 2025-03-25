Global site navigation

“This Is a Lie”: Mzansi in Disbelief As Lady Shows What R200 Grocery Haul Looks Like in South Africa
“This Is a Lie”: Mzansi in Disbelief As Lady Shows What R200 Grocery Haul Looks Like in South Africa

by  Johana Mukandila 3 min read
  • A young woman showcased what R200 can get you for groceries in South Africa which left peeps stunned
  • The video sparked a massive buzz online and gained traction, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments
  • People reacted with mixed feelings as they flocked to the comments section to express their thoughts

A lady in South Africa caused outrage among Mzansi netizens after she showcased her impressive R200 grocery haul on social media which left peeps in shock.

A woman showcased what she bought for R200 groceries in South Africa.
A lady unveiled what she got for R200 groceries in South Africa. Image: Happy Ness
Source: Facebook

R200 grocery has SA in disbelief

The hun who goes by the Facebook handle Happy Ness' post went viral online with many South Africans expressing disbelief at how much she managed to purchase for such a low price.

In the video, the woman showcases her carefully selected grocery items which she claims she bought for R200 at Shoprite, which include a variety of different things such as spice, cake wheat flour, cheddar Clover cheese, green chill, spaghetti, a small packet of chicken, Smarties, garlic, milk, tomatoes and more.

Despite the rising cost of living, the lady's budget-friendly grocery haul appeared to be a bargain, leaving online users wondering how she managed to stretch her budget so effectively.

The video sparked a flurry of reactions in the comments, with many people praising the hun’s savvy shopping skills while others called her out for allegedly lying. Some expressed their astonishment at the sheer volume of groceries she was able to buy for R200, while others asked for tips on how they could achieve similar results at their local stores.

It also prompted a discussion about the state of the economy in South Africa, with some netizens lamenting how rising prices have made it more challenging to make ends meet. However, others celebrated the lady’s ability to navigate the high costs of living and find ways to save.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts with shock to woman's grocery haul

People in South Africa questioned the authenticity of the grocery haul, speculating whether it was a promotional stunt or if special discounts were involved. The post became a talking point across the country, with many debating how far a budget of R200 could go in today’s economic climate.

Sue Hyman said:

"Never that cheese is at least R110."

Zoe Gray added:

"Yeah, no, that's is a lie. Even if you were using a saving card, 4 or 5 items of yours are already R200. There is no way. Not even the people working there get so many items for that amount not even with their discounts included."

Anneke Pieterse wrote:

"This is a lie, cheese alone is more than R120. She visited an other planet, not South Africa."

Anita Struwig expressed:

"Nonsense. The cheese is already more than a R100."

Lebogang Lebo commented:

"That is impossible, R200 with those items."

Emelda Otto shared:

"Please tell me where u do your shopping? I also wanna spend R200. With the cheese alone that's so expensive I don't know."
People show off their budget-friendly grocery haul

