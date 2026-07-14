Springbok lock Jean Kleyn officially relocated his family from Limerick to England on 11 July following his move to Gloucester

Jean's wife Aisling shared an emotional farewell to their first family home, saying part of their hearts would always remain there

The move comes months after the couple welcomed their rainbow baby Elsje-Mae in May following an IVF journey

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Springbok lock Jean Kleyn and his family departed Limerick on 11 July 2026, beginning a new chapter in England after the former Munster stalwart signed with Gloucester Rugby, an English Premiership club.

Kleyn spent a decade at Munster, joining the Irish province in 2016, before making the decision to pursue a new challenge abroad. In a tribute shared publicly, he described the club as something far greater than a professional arrangement.

"Munster has been so much more than a club to me; it has been a family, a home, and a place where I've grown both on and off the field," he wrote.

Aisling Kleyn's farewell to the family home

Aisling Kleyn shared an emotional farewell to the family home where she and Jean created years of memories together. She explained that leaving was about more than saying goodbye to a house, as the property had become a place that helped shape their journey as a family.

In her Instagram tribute, she reflected on the laughter, celebrations, quiet moments and everyday experiences that filled their home over the years. While the family is excited for their new beginning in England, she admitted that a piece of their hearts would always remain in the garden and with the people who made their time in Limerick special.

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Aisling also thanked the friends and family who brought warmth and happiness into their home, saying they would miss the people and memories created there. She ended her message with a heartfelt goodbye to Limerick, a city that had become an important part of their lives.

A Year of Major Milestones for the Kleyns

The relocation to England is one of several significant developments for the Kleyn family in 2026. In May, Jean and Aisling welcomed their daughter, Elsje-Mae Kleyn, after an intensive IVF journey. Aisling described the birth as an unexpected but extraordinary joy.

"I will be forever in awe of how a normal day can end up holding the most extraordinary joy. We are absolutely obsessed with our little sunrise baby. She is everything and more. Her name translates as God's promise, and that is exactly what she is," she wrote.

Source: Briefly News