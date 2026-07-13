Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams passed away at 25, leaving behind his partner Aqueelah Adendorf and their five-year-old daughter Allaia-Jayda

Aqueelah broke her silence with a heartfelt tribute, calling Adams the love of her life and her greatest supporter

Adams had already suffered personal heartbreak during the 2026 FIFA World Cup after losing the grandmother who raised him

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The death of 25-year-old Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams has left a family shattered, with his partner, young daughter, and wider community mourning the loss of a man described as devoted both on and off the pitch.

Bafana Bafana late star Jayden Adams with his partner Aqueelah Adendorf. Image:@aqueela_x

Source: Instagram

Adams shared his life with partner Aqueelah Adendorf, who paid tribute to him in an emotional post following news of his passing.

"There are no words to describe the pain I'm feeling," she wrote.

"Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend."

She added:

"A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I'll miss you every single day. Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever."

Jayden Adams' daughter and family

Adams and Adendorf welcomed their daughter, Allaia-Jayda, in 2021. The five-year-old, who has her own Instagram account with around 3,400 followers, will grow up without her father. Those close to Adams described fatherhood as a central part of his identity, with the footballer regularly sharing moments with his child.

See the post below on Instagram.

Adams was reportedly raised by his grandmother, Marianna Adams, whose influence shaped both his character and his football career. Her death during the 2026 FIFA World Cup dealt him a profound personal blow even as he continued to represent South Africa on the international stage.

"My legs were playing, but my heart was in heaven with her," Adams said at the time.

"He's the reason I'm here… Wearing the green and gold meant everything to her," he added, reflecting on what representing his country meant to the woman who raised him.

South African football community grieving

Beyond his immediate family, Adams leaves behind teammates, friends, and supporters across South Africa and the global football community. His passing has prompted widespread mourning, with tributes continuing to pour in from across the sport. An inquest into the circumstances of his death has been opened by the police.

Jayden Adams' net worth in rands

Briefly News previously reported that the death of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams on Saturday, 11 July 2026, left South African football in mourning, with many fans also reflecting on the remarkable career and financial success he achieved before his passing at the age of 25.

Source: Briefly News