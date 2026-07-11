Police confirmed discovering the body of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams at a property in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town

Captain FC van Wyk said Cape Town Central police station registered an inquest docket following the 25-year-old's death

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie and several football bodies led tributes as the Adams family requested privacy

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South African football is grieving the loss of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams, who has died at the age of 25. The circumstances surrounding his death have not yet been disclosed.

His passing was confirmed to local media by his representatives and guardian. The heartbreaking news comes after Adams suffered another personal loss during Bafana Bafana's FIFA World Cup campaign, when his grandmother passed away.

Cape Town Central police have opened an inquest docket following the discovery of the body of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder at a property on Military Road in Schotsche Kloof, Cape Town, on Saturday morning at approximately 11 am.

Police give update on Adams' death

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the development to IOL.

"Cape Town Central police station registered an inquest for investigation following the discovery of the body of a 25-year-old male at a premises in Military Road, Scotscheskloof," Van Wyk said. "Circumstances surrounding this incident are under investigation."

Mamelodi Sundowns had not released an official statement at the time of publication. The club is understood to have requested that those close to Adams be afforded privacy as they grieve.

Tributes Pour in for the Midfielder

Condolences from across South Africa's football community began arriving shortly after news of Adams' passing broke.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie shared a video on X of himself in an embrace with Adams, writing:

"Rest in peace, my precious boy."

Fight Against Crime SA extended its condolences to the Adams family, his teammates, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bafana Bafana, the South African Football Association and the broader football fraternity, saying the country had lost a young man whose talent had inspired countless aspiring athletes.

Source: Briefly News