Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe visited Jayden Adams' family as the club continued to mourn the midfielder

Supporters have been invited to leave flowers at the club's Chloorkop offices as tributes continue for the Bafana Bafana player

Fans have also proposed releasing white balloons during the eighth minute of Sundowns' league opener at Loftus Versfeld

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Mamelodi Sundowns are continuing to honour Jayden Adams after his passing. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

The Mamelodi Sundowns family has continued to honour midfielder Jayden Adams following his death on 11 July at the age of 25. As the club mourns the Bafana Bafana international, supporters have been invited to leave flowers at the club's Chloorkop headquarters today and tomorrow. Fans have also proposed a separate balloon tribute during the new Betway Premiership season.

Tlhopie Motsepe joins tributes to Jayden Adams

According to Sundowns Xtra, Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe personally visited the Adams family to pay his respects. He joined relatives and club members in mourning the midfielder.

Sundowns Xtra said supporters are encouraged to "drop off flowers at the Mamelodi Sundowns FC offices in Chloorkop today and tomorrow as a tribute and in loving memory of Jayden Adams."

Mamelodi Sundowns have also expressed their condolences, with the Motsepe family, board of directors, technical team and players paying tribute to the late footballer.

Supporters propose white balloon tribute

Alongside the floral tributes, a proposal by supporters has gained attention on X, encouraging fans to bring white balloons to Sundowns' Betway Premiership opener against Richards Bay at Loftus Versfeld on 1 August. The balloons will be released during the eighth minute in Adams' memory.

The South African Football Players Union (SAFPU) said:

"The SAFPU is devastated by the untimely passing of Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams."

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also paid tribute, saying the "Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed."

Jayden Adams remembered by club and country

Adams joined Mamelodi Sundowns from Stellenbosch FC in January 2025 and represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie also paid tribute following the midfielder's passing.

As supporters continue to honour Adams through flowers and proposed acts of remembrance, tributes from across South African football reflect the impact he made during his career.

Gayton McKenzie pays heartfelt tribute to Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini

Briefly News also reported that Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie shared an emotional tribute to former SA Under-18 rugby player Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini.

McKenzie said every story he heard painted the same picture of a young man who brought happiness wherever he went.

Source: Briefly News