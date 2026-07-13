Gayton McKenzie shared a deeply personal message after learning more about Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini from those who knew him best

As tributes poured in following the young rugby player's death, one recurring theme stood out to the Sports Minister

The emotional messages offered fresh insight into why Makwedini left such a lasting impression on so many

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Luqobo Makwedini remembered as Gayton McKenzie shares personal message. Image: GaytonMcK/X

Source: Twitter

South Africa's Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has revealed what people consistently told him about late rugby player Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini as he paid a heartfelt tribute following the youngster's tragic death in France. The 20-year-old former SA Under-18 prop collapsed during a training session with French Pro D2 club AS Béziers Hérault on Friday, 11 July 2026.

Gayton McKenzie shares touching message about Luqobo Makwedini

McKenzie said he spent the day learning more about Makwedini from those who knew him personally and was struck by how often the same qualities came up.

"I learned so much about you during the course of the day, 'Bibo'. Every story about you is about happiness and bringing joy to whoever found themselves in your company.

"You were a force of nature, achievement and fun. You brought absolute light to many. Mooi loop my masekind (travel well, my child)," he wrote on X.

Earlier, McKenzie also posted:

"Death be not proud. Rest in perfect peace Luqobo."

Rugby community mourns promising South African talent

The minister also offered his condolences to Makwedini's family, friends and the wider rugby community. He described the young prop's journey from Komga in the Eastern Cape to Wynberg Boys' High School, and then to earning a three-year contract with AS Béziers Hérault, as inspiring.

"Luqobo represented South Africa with distinction, and his passing is a loss not only to his loved ones but to South African rugby as a whole," McKenzie said.

Luqobo Makwedini’s legacy lives on in Gayton McKenzie’s tribute. Image: MinisterMcK/X

Source: Twitter

Luqobo Makwedini remembered after France tragedy

Makwedini had been preparing for the 2026/27 Pro D2 season when tragedy struck. His death prompted an outpouring of tributes from South Africans and the rugby fraternity, with many remembering him for both his talent and his character.

As tributes continue following Makwedini's death, McKenzie's messages reflect how the young front-rower's personality left as lasting an impression as his rugby ability, ensuring he will be remembered by teammates, friends and supporters alike.

President Ramaphosa mourns Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini

Briefly News also reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to both Jayden Adams and Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini after the deaths of the two young South African athletes just days apart.

The President thanked them for the pride they brought the country and offered his condolences to their families. Adams died shortly after returning from the FIFA World Cup, while Makwedini passed away after collapsing during a training session in France.

Source: Briefly News