Cool Story Bru shared the heartbreaking news of a South African rugby player's sudden death in France

The 20-year-old prop collapsed after a training session with his French club and died in hospital

South Africans online mourned the young star as they raised questions concerning the loss

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cool Story Bru shared his condolences. Image: @coolstorybru/TikTok and Facebook

Source: UGC

South African content creator Cool Story Bru broke the devastating news on 12 July 2026 that young rugby prospect Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini had died in France, leaving fans and followers heartbroken. Mzansi relays their heartbreak.

"This is truly heartbreaking news. 20-year-old and sending the most condolences to his family during this time."

Briefly News recently reported that Makwedini, just 20 years old, collapsed after a morning training session with French club AS Béziers Hérault on 10 July 2026. He was rushed to hospital but could not be saved. French publications L'Équipe and Le Figaro reported that he is believed to have suffered a cardiac arrest, with emergency responders unable to revive him despite prolonged resuscitation efforts. The club has not yet officially confirmed the cause of death.

The Cape Town-born forward was a former South African Under-18 international and a standout schoolboy rugby player at Weinberg High School. Many South Africans recognised him from viral war cry videos he appeared in during his school years.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi Mourns Luqobo Makwedini

The news hit South Africans hard, with thousands responding in the comments on Cool Story Bru's page:

@Angelique:

"How did he pass away?"

@jackleberry:

"What's actually happening in South Africa?"

@kh4nya:

"Also Jayden Adams 🙏🥺💔"

@amaRhletc:

"Also a soccer player, my brother"

@JUnNioR🥷🤾‍♂️:

"Heartbreaking weekend for us South Africans😭"

More Briefly News on Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini

President Cyril Ramaphosa paid tribute to South African athletes Jayden Adams and Luqobo Makwedini after their untimely deaths, honouring their talent and the impact they made despite their young ages.

Former Wynberg Boys' High learner and rugby player Luqobo "Bibo" Makwedini's death deeply moved South Africans, with many remembering him as the energetic voice behind the school's famous "Felicia" war cries.

Former Wynberg Boys' High School rugby star Luqobo “Bibo” Makwedini, known to many South Africans as the voice behind the viral “Felicia” war cry, died in France at the age of 20.

Source: Briefly News