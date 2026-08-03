Several major retailers in South Africa offer dedicated senior citizen discounts to help pensioners manage the rising cost of living

Stores like Game, Makro, and Builders Warehouse give seniors between 5% and 10% off groceries and general merchandise

Shopping malls in Gauteng, the Western Cape, and KwaZulu-Natal run special pensioner deal days with savings across multiple stores

An elderly couple shopping for groceries. Images: Simona Granati - Corbis / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Stretching a fixed income in South Africa has never been easy, but a growing number of retailers, butcheries, and shopping malls are stepping in to offer pensioners dedicated savings they can count on each week.

From chain stores to local butcheries, seniors aged 60 and over can access discounts ranging from 5% to 25%, depending on the store and the day of the week.

Major Retailers Offering Senior Savings

Game gives registered seniors a 10% daily discount on groceries and general merchandise for purchases under R3,000. In-store registration is required to access the deal. Makro has a similar offering through its mPensioners card, giving shoppers over 60 a 10% discount on general merchandise and 5% off groceries throughout the week.

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In Builders Warehouse, every Wednesday, seniors receive 10% off when they show a valid ID at the till.

For pet owners, Absolute Pets offers 20% off selected services on Tuesdays, while Pet Box gives 10% off pet food, treats, and supplies on Wednesdays.

Clicks and Pick n Pay do not offer direct percentage discounts but reward seniors with double loyalty points on Wednesdays. Clicks also provides free same-day health consultations at its Helping Hand clinics.

Butcheries and Mall Deals for Seniors

Several regional butcheries run 10% Wednesday discounts for registered seniors on full-priced items. These include Tip Top Meats in Turffontein, Johannesburg, Hokaai Meat Market across its Pretoria locations, and La Oma in Vanderbijlpark. In Cape Town, Die Wieveld Slaghuis offers its 10% saving on Tuesdays instead.

Shopping malls have also carved out dedicated pensioner days. In Gauteng, Centurion Mall hosts Wednesday specials, including 10% off at Skechers on the third Wednesday of each month and 5% off at Milky Lane. In the Western Cape, Table Bay Mall runs Wednesday deals featuring 25% off food at Cafeteria for shoppers over 65, while Willowbridge Mall holds its senior discount day on Tuesdays.

In KwaZulu-Natal, South Coast Mall in Margate runs a Golden Club card programme that gives seniors Wednesday perks, including 10% off linens at Volpes and free frames at Spec-Savers with a qualifying eye test.

For pensioners looking to make their money go further, checking with their nearest mall or retail store about senior registration requirements before their next shopping trip is a good place to start.

An elderly man walking through a grocery store. Images: MAGALI COHEN / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More pensioner-related stories

Briefly News recently reported on a group of Western Cape pensioners who marched to a SASSA office demanding their monthly grant be bumped up to a specific new amount.

recently reported on a group of Western Cape pensioners who marched to a SASSA office demanding their monthly grant be bumped up to a specific new amount. A woman walked away with nothing from her late brother's pension payout after already receiving a massive life insurance sum, until a ruling changed everything.

The Government Employees Pension Fund marked a major milestone this month, joining forces with GIBS to tackle a growing conversation about retirement security in South Africa.

Source: Briefly News