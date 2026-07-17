A retirement fund gave a deceased man's sister no share of his R654,693.82 pension death benefit after she received his R1.93 million life insurance payout

The fund split the pension 80% to his three-year-old son and 20% to his mother, but the sister challenged the allocation before the Pension Funds Adjudicator

Deputy Adjudicator Naheem Essop set aside the decision, ordering the fund to reinvestigate and issue a new ruling within three months

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A man is fighting for the insurance payout of her brother. Image: MoMo Productions

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA— A woman identified as RK received nothing from her late brother's R654,693.82 pension death benefit after a retirement fund determined she had already been adequately provided for through his R1,934,910.72 life insurance policy, of which she was the sole beneficiary.

According to IOL, the retirement fund divided the pension death benefit between two other dependants: 80% went to the deceased's three-year-old son, S, and the remaining 20% to his mother, EM. RK disputed the allocation, arguing that the child was not her brother's biological son and that her mother, a pensioner, deserved a greater portion.

Fund defends its reasoning

In its response to RK's challenge, the retirement fund explained that neither the child nor the grandmother had received any benefits under the life insurance policy. Given that RK had already benefited from the substantially larger insurance payout, the fund chose to direct the pension benefit toward those who had not been provided for through that channel. RK also sought reimbursement for funeral costs and DNA testing expenses she had incurred. The Pension Funds Adjudicator dismissed both claims, noting that pension death benefits are intended for dependants and cannot be used to cover burial or testing costs.

Adjudicator orders fresh investigation

Deputy Pension Funds Adjudicator Naheem Essop ruled that the fund's distribution process was procedurally flawed and set aside the original allocation. He found the fund had not adequately examined the child's actual financial needs or the financial position of his guardian before awarding the 80% share.

Similarly, Essop determined that the fund failed to properly assess the grandmother's financial needs and life expectancy when determining her 20% allocation. The fund has been directed to conduct a thorough reinvestigation and issue a new benefit distribution decision within three months.

Man loses R1.2 million from RAF

In a related article, Briefly News reported on Jacob, a man who once had R1.2 million from the Road Accident Fund but lost it all due to risky investments and family obligations. His story raises critical questions about financial literacy and the pressures of generosity, leaving him to navigate life without a car or any savings.

Source: Briefly News