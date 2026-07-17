Sister Gets Nothing From R654K Pension Payout After Receiving R1.93M Life Insurance
- A retirement fund gave a deceased man's sister no share of his R654,693.82 pension death benefit after she received his R1.93 million life insurance payout
- The fund split the pension 80% to his three-year-old son and 20% to his mother, but the sister challenged the allocation before the Pension Funds Adjudicator
- Deputy Adjudicator Naheem Essop set aside the decision, ordering the fund to reinvestigate and issue a new ruling within three months
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SOUTH AFRICA— A woman identified as RK received nothing from her late brother's R654,693.82 pension death benefit after a retirement fund determined she had already been adequately provided for through his R1,934,910.72 life insurance policy, of which she was the sole beneficiary.
According to IOL, the retirement fund divided the pension death benefit between two other dependants: 80% went to the deceased's three-year-old son, S, and the remaining 20% to his mother, EM. RK disputed the allocation, arguing that the child was not her brother's biological son and that her mother, a pensioner, deserved a greater portion.
Fund defends its reasoning
In its response to RK's challenge, the retirement fund explained that neither the child nor the grandmother had received any benefits under the life insurance policy. Given that RK had already benefited from the substantially larger insurance payout, the fund chose to direct the pension benefit toward those who had not been provided for through that channel. RK also sought reimbursement for funeral costs and DNA testing expenses she had incurred. The Pension Funds Adjudicator dismissed both claims, noting that pension death benefits are intended for dependants and cannot be used to cover burial or testing costs.
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Adjudicator orders fresh investigation
Deputy Pension Funds Adjudicator Naheem Essop ruled that the fund's distribution process was procedurally flawed and set aside the original allocation. He found the fund had not adequately examined the child's actual financial needs or the financial position of his guardian before awarding the 80% share.
Similarly, Essop determined that the fund failed to properly assess the grandmother's financial needs and life expectancy when determining her 20% allocation. The fund has been directed to conduct a thorough reinvestigation and issue a new benefit distribution decision within three months.
Man loses R1.2 million from RAF
In a related article, Briefly News reported on Jacob, a man who once had R1.2 million from the Road Accident Fund but lost it all due to risky investments and family obligations. His story raises critical questions about financial literacy and the pressures of generosity, leaving him to navigate life without a car or any savings.
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Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za