A man detailed how he once held R1.2 million but lost it all after risky investments and giving money to family

His story sparked debate on family obligations and financial literacy across Mzansi social media

From owning a car to walking, he reflected on his difficult life after the money vanished in a matter of months

A man known as Jacob once had R1.2 million in his bank account. Today, he walks without a car, living with the haunting memory of money he says vanished too quickly.

Jacob admitted that he did not spend his payout on luxury cars and parties. Images: @justifypodcast

The man shared his story in a TikTok video that has since gone viral, revealing how family pressures and risky decisions left him financially broken.

The money came from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), a windfall that should have changed Jacob’s life. Instead, he says it disappeared within months due to the financial help he gave to family members.

Reckless generosity

Jacob detailed how he lost his fortune in a TikTok video posted by @justifypodcast on 3 February 2026. He said he gave his older brother R250,000 to buy a house, handed R50,000 to each of his other older siblings, and gave the younger ones R10,000 each. Hoping to grow his money, he invested in Old Mutual and Standard Bank shares, which he later went to collect all the funds invested.

He admitted his downfall was partly fueled by the advice of his older brother, who previously abandoned him when he was struggling. He said, “I was told I’m a boss since I had money, so I made reckless decisions.” He noted that the very brother who encouraged him financially was the same person who had left him on the street years prior to him becoming a millionaire.

From cars to walking

Jacob also shared to Justice Tshabalala that he owned a car he bought for R60,000, but it’s long gone. Now, he relies on public transport despite having a driver’s license. Adding to the heartbreak, Jacob says his late mother passed away while he was squandering the money, leaving him with guilt he says is unbearable.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi weighs in

Social media users have been quick to react, sharing empathy, criticism, and financial advice in the comments under the viral clip. Many have pointed to the dangers of mixing family and money, with some arguing that Jacob should have been more cautious, while others sympathised with his position and financial naivety.

@Ntokzn commented:

“R1.2 million is nothing in today’s economy.”

@MrT wrote:

“A million rand without another million rand doesn’t make you a millionaire. A million rand is nothing.”

@Bamoloko Bajack Bamaoto said:

“R1.2 million can be spent in less than 7 months. It is way too small.”

@MrT noted:

“A million is a house and a car, that’s it, it’s gone.”

@Malukisha:

“A million is not money in South Africa. It doesn't even buy a car of your dreams.😂”

Justice Tshabalala interviewed Jacob as he opened up about losing all his RAF funds. Image: Justice Tshabalala

