A viral montage showing Skeem Saam actor Clement Maosa and his wife Kemo before and after his rise to fame melted hearts on X

X user @__T_touch shared the before-and-after photos, praising Kemo for standing by Clement during the tough times before stardom

Mzansi flooded the comments with admiration for the couple, calling their love story a reminder to believe in loyalty and patience

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'Skeem Saam's Kwaito's before and after photos sparked praise/ Image: clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

A heartwarming photo collage of Skeem Saam star Clement Maosa and his wife Kemo has taken over X, with South Africans applauding the couple for their enduring bond through both hardship and success.

X user @__T_touch posted the side-by-side photos on Thursday, 9 July 2026, with the caption:

"Clement Maosa's wife chose him during the struggle and now celebrates with him in his success ❤️🔥."

Before and after photos of Clement Maosa surface

The montage captures the couple at different stages of their life together, contrasting modest earlier times with the polished, celebratory moments that followed Clement's breakthrough as a household name. Clement Maosa is widely known for his role as Kwaito on the beloved SABC1 soapie Skeem Saam, where he has become one of the show's most recognisable faces.

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What made the post resonate so deeply was the message behind the images: Kemo did not arrive when the spotlights were already on. She was there before them.

See the post that started the conversation on X below:

Mzansi reacts to Clement Maosa and wife's journey

The comments section quickly became a space for reflection, with many weighing in on love, loyalty, and what it means to choose someone before the world does.

Here are some of the comments:

@ThembisileQ21 wrote:

"She's a lucky woman. Most of these men become 'polygamous' once they have money. I wish them all the best 👍🏾"

@officialThokoza argued:

"In our black culture, women are sent by ancestors, bro, and the woman you'd marry will always stay regardless of the rubbish you both expose each other to"

@Sifisov1 remarked:

"This is a sign that people need to continue believing in love."

@DRACULA199806 advised:

"Women should learn from his story that patience is what they need to have"

@__Mbaliz said:

"Transformation I love it for them ❤️🥰"

SA reacted to photos of 'Skeem Saam's Kwaito and his real wife, Kemo. Image: clementmaosa

Source: Instagram

Clement Maosa ventures into music

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Clement Maosa announced his foray into music.

In the 2025 report, the Skeem Saam star spoke about his new venture and the exciting plans he had for the festive season.

Source: Briefly News