World Rugby issued Tomás Albornoz with misconduct charges after Argentina's 31-24 Nations Championship defeat to England

The Pumas flyhalf confronted referee Angus Gardner after the TMO ruled out an Argentine try in the dying moments of the match

The charges fall under World Rugby's Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, with a hearing date still to be confirmed

World Rugby has charged Argentina flyhalf Tomás Albornoz with misconduct following his confrontation with referee Angus Gardner at the end of Argentina's Nations Championship defeat to England on 18 July 2026.

The Pumas fell 31-24 to England at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero, with a late Argentine try ruled out on the advice of the Television Match Official.

World Rugby invokes abuse sanction process

Albornoz took issue with the decision and was seen challenging Gardner after the final whistle, prompting formal action from the sport's governing body.

In a statement, World Rugby confirmed: "Tomás Albornoz has been issued with misconduct charges following Argentina's Nations Championship match against England at Estadio Único Madre de Ciudades in Santiago del Estero on 18 July, 2026."

"In line with the remit of the Match Official Abuse Sanction Process, the charges relate to events following the final whistle. Albornoz was seen remonstrating with the match officials following the final whistle. The hearing details will be confirmed shortly."

The statement came a few days to Argentina's game against the Springboks on Saturday, 8 August, 2026.

The Match Official Abuse Sanction Process was established by World Rugby to create a clearer and more consistent framework for handling conduct directed at referees and other officials. It covers a range of behaviour, from confrontations on the field to public criticism that could fuel wider online abuse targeting match officials.

Hearing date yet to be set

World Rugby has not yet confirmed when Albornoz's disciplinary hearing will take place. The outcome of the process could result in a ban or other sanctions depending on how the panel assesses the severity of the conduct following the final whistle in Santiago del Estero.

The incident has drawn attention to the pressures facing match officials at the highest level of the sport, particularly in high-stakes, close-fought contests where late decisions carry significant consequences for teams.

Source: Briefly News