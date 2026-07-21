Paul de Villiers' outstanding start to his Springbok career has reignited debate over one of South African rugby's biggest positions

Siya Kolisi's injury absence has allowed the young flanker to strengthen his case with another series of impressive performances

A respected former England international believes Rassie Erasmus could soon face one of his toughest selection calls

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Paul de Villiers' impressive July performances have sparked fresh debate around Siya Kolisi's role in the Springboks. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has become the subject of fresh debate after Paul de Villiers impressed during South Africa's July Nations Championship campaign. While Kolisi remains the national captain, former England flyhalf Stuart Barnes believes De Villiers' performances have created genuine competition for the No. 6 jersey and could eventually raise questions about the team's leadership.

Paul de Villiers earns praise after strong Springbok displays

Kolisi missed the July internationals through injury, giving De Villiers the opportunity to start against England, Scotland and Wales.

The 23-year-old made an immediate impact, producing a string of impressive performances before being named Player of the Match in South Africa's 43-0 victory over Wales.

Speaking on The Ruck podcast, Barnes said:

"Have we seen the end of Siya Kolisi as Springboks captain? A giant of the game, an all-time great, but all good things come to pass," as quoted by SA Rugby Magazine.

Stuart Barnes believes Rassie Erasmus faces difficult decision

Barnes argued that De Villiers has done enough to force a conversation.

"What we have seen is his replacement, a young man, come on and be as good as Ruben Kruger and Heinrich Brüssow were," Barnes said.

He added:

"Obviously, there'll be this view that you can't drop Siya Kolisi, but the great coaches, at some stage everybody has to be dropped because you can't be the best forever."

Siya Kolisi faces fresh Springbok debate as Paul de Villiers impresses during South Africa's July campaign. Image: David Rogers

Source: Getty Images

Siya Kolisi's Springbok leadership remains unchanged

Barnes also backed Erasmus to manage any future transition carefully.

"I wonder, Erasmus is the sort of coach who is so good at just sliding this through... One minute he's there, the next he's not, and South Africa move seamlessly on," he said.

At present, Siya Kolisi remains the Springboks' captain, with no indication from Rassie Erasmus or SA Rugby that a leadership change is being considered. Barnes' remarks reflect his personal assessment of the situation rather than any official position, and should not be interpreted as confirmation that a captaincy change is on the horizon.

Having captained South Africa to Rugby World Cup triumphs in both 2019 and 2023, Kolisi has cemented his place among the greatest leaders in Springbok history. However, Paul de Villiers' outstanding performances during Kolisi's injury absence have intensified competition in the loose trio and reignited debate over the team's long-term future.

While there has been no official discussion about replacing Kolisi, De Villiers' rapid rise has given selectors another strong option and added a fresh dimension to conversations about the Springboks' next generation of leaders.

Steve Hansen says teams keep falling into the Springboks' trap

Briefly News previously reported that World Cup-winning coach Steve Hansen believes most teams make the same mistake when facing the Springboks.

The former All Blacks coach argued that opponents should deny the Springboks dominance at the breakdown and rethink their approach to aerial contests, saying a different mindset could be the key to challenging the back-to-back world champions.

Source: Briefly News