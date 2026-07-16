Bismarck du Plessis has explained what he believes gives Rassie Erasmus an edge over other international coaches

The former Springbok says one coaching philosophy continues to benefit South Africa even when it sparks debate

Du Plessis also shared his thoughts on a versatile Bok whose role remains under the spotlight

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Bismarck du Plessis says this is what makes Rassie Erasmus different. Image: Ian Cook - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Former Springbok hooker Bismarck du Plessis believes Rassie Erasmus has mastered one key ingredient that continues to keep the Springboks among the world's best teams. The 2007 Rugby World Cup winner says the national coach has an exceptional ability to mould players into roles that strengthen the squad as a whole.

Du Plessis shared his views on Thursday, 16 July, during the launch of Castle Double Malt as title sponsor of the Rugby's Greatest Rivalry tour.

Bismarck du Plessis praises Rassie Erasmus' coaching approach

According to SA Rugby magazine, Du Plessis said Erasmus deserves credit for developing players who can comfortably fill more than one position.

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He pointed to players such as Deon Fourie, Marco van Staden and André Esterhuizen as examples of rugby stars who have adapted to different responsibilities under the Springbok coach.

"He is one of those coaches who can teach players to do things he wants them to do," Du Plessis said.

He added that versatile players allow the Springboks to balance the squad more effectively while creating room for additional specialist options.

Jan-Hendrik Wessels' role still a challenge

Despite backing Erasmus' philosophy, Du Plessis admitted Jan-Hendrik Wessels faces a demanding task by alternating between loosehead prop and hooker.

He said the technical differences between the two positions are significant but praised the young forward for handling the challenge well.

Rassie Erasmus earns praise from Springbok legend Bismarck du Plessis. Image: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis avoids Springbok selection debate

The former Bok also declined to weigh in on the team's hooker pecking order.

"As long as the Boks are winning and South Africa's doing well, I don't care what the pecking order is," he said.

Du Plessis believes the Springboks' ability to develop adaptable players will remain one of their biggest strengths as Erasmus continues to prepare the squad for future international challenges.

SA Rugby ticket prices spark debate

Briefly News also reported that SA Rugby president Mark Alexander defended the cost of Springbok Test tickets after supporters criticised the prices.

He said hosting Tests in South Africa is actually more expensive than staging them overseas because of travel, insurance and other operational costs.

Source: Briefly News