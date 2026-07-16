A former Kaizer Chiefs star named five transfer targets he believes the club needs ahead of a demanding season that includes the CAF Confederation Cup

Khanye pushed hard for the signing of ex-Orlando Pirates striker, calling him the kind of dynamic forward the Glamour Boys currently lack

The analyst also expressed regret that Amakhosi failed to move for a former Mamelodi Sundowns star before the midfielder moved abroad this summer

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Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye has publicly called on the club to pursue five specific players during the current transfer window, warning that the squad needs significant reinforcement ahead of a taxing season.

Speaking on iDiski TV, Khanye laid out a wish list that includes ex-Orlando Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, former Pirates defender Olisa Ndah and one-time Pirates midfielder Sipho Mbule, alongside Cape Town City youngster Emile Witbooi and Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili.

Chiefs, who finished third in the league last season, are currently in Europe for pre-season under new head coach Fernando da Cruz. The club has so far confirmed only two arrivals: defender Thabo Moloisane and goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner. The upcoming campaign will require a deeper squad, with domestic competitions and the CAF Confederation Cup all on the fixture list.

Khanye makes a case for Mabasa

Khanye was emphatic about the need for a striker of Mabasa's profile.

"If I were in charge, I would have signed Mabasa," he said. "The way the club is playing, they need a sharp striker, someone dynamic who understands the basics of football. He can receive the ball and create space for himself."

He also acknowledged the difficult circumstances surrounding Mabasa's Pirates exit, noting the timing had worked against the player's public perception.

"It's a pity he left Orlando Pirates when they were winning every game. If he had left and the Bucs started losing, people would be talking about him. But he went to Stellenbosch and still showed who he is, breaking Sundowns supporters' hearts and scoring week in and week out. So I'd bring in Mabasa.

On Nigerian centre-back Ndah, Khanye was equally direct.

"I'd also sign Ndah without hesitation because he has a winning mentality and Witbooi as well," he said.

Khanye regrets Chiefs missing out on Mbule

The analyst reserved particular frustration for the club's failure to pursue Mbule before the midfielder finalised his move abroad.

"I'd also sign Langelihle Phili and even Sipho Mbule. I know Sipho Mbule has left, and congratulations to Mike Makaab [his agent] for securing this move for him because, I'll be honest, after he left Pirates, I thought it was over for him. But I would have had a conversation with him before he left. Chiefs should have signed him."

Source: Briefly News