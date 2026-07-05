Kaizer Chiefs have secured the signing of a South African international ahead of Orlando Pirates and another PSL side

The Glamour Boys won the race to sign the Bafana Bafana star, with tiny details left for the deal to be announced officially

Amakhosi's new head coach, Fernando da Cruz, would have another top South African star to work with this upcoming season

Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly beaten several Premier Soccer League rivals, especially Orlando Pirates, to the signing of Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner.

Renaldo Leaner during the International Friendly match between South Africa v Panama at the DHL Cape Town Stadium on March 31, 2026 in Cape Town. Photo: EJ Langer

Source: Getty Images

According to SABC Sport, the Glamour Boys have won the race for the former Sekhukhune United shot-stopper, seeing off competition from the Sea Robbers and AmaZulu to secure his services.

The 28-year-old signing represents another important addition to Kaizer Chiefs' squad as they continue reshaping the team ahead of the upcoming season, where they will return to the CAF Confederation Cup.

Leaner became available after Sekhukhune United failed to activate the extension clause in his contract before the required deadline, allowing him to leave as a free agent.

That oversight sparked interest from several top-flight clubs, but Amakhosi moved swiftly to capitalise on the situation and is now set to sign the experienced goalkeeper without paying a transfer fee.

Leaner's deal enters final stages

Kaizer Chiefs are said to have taken a decisive step towards completing the transfer after submitting an official offer for the Bafana Bafana goalkeeper.

The deal is believed to be close to completion, with only personal terms and a medical examination still to be finalised before the move is officially announced by the Soweto giants.

Kaizer Chiefs win the race to sign Renaldo Leaner on a free transfer this summer. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Although Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu were both eager to strengthen their goalkeeping departments with Leaner's arrival, Chiefs have won the race after making the strongest push during negotiations. Their decisive approach has put them firmly in control of the transfer, leaving their rivals unable to match their progress.

Leaner would compete for a place in the starting lineup, with Brandon Petersen and Bruce Brvma under their new coach Fernandon da Cruz. Fiacre Ntwari is expected to leave Kaizer Chiefs either permanently or on loan this summer.

Pirates end Leaner's pursuit

Orlando Pirates have reportedly withdrawn their interest in Leaner, giving their city rivals, Kaizer Chiefs, a clear path to complete the signing this summer.

The Sea Robbers had monitored the South African international's availability for several weeks but have since shifted their attention elsewhere, opening the door for Amakhosi to secure one of the league's sought-after goalkeepers.

Once the remaining formalities are completed, Leaner is expected to join Chiefs and provide further competition in the club's goalkeeping department ahead of the new campaign.

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News earlier reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News