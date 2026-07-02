Fernando Da Cruz has officially begun his tenure as Kaizer Chiefs head coach after reporting for duty at Naturena ahead of the new season

The experienced coach has outlined the key principles he believes will shape Amakhosi's revival as he prepares to take charge of his first campaign

His arrival marks the start of a new chapter for Kaizer Chiefs, with expectations high after the club entrusted him with leading its rebuild

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Newly appointed Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando da Cruz has officially reported for duty at Naturena after arriving in South Africa on Thursday 2 July, signalling the start of a new era ahead of the 2026/27 Betway Premiership campaign.

Kaizer Chiefs new head coach Fernando da Cruz outlined his plans for the team. Image:@kaizerchiefs

Source: Twitter

He was officially appointed in the beginning of June by the Soweto giants, after their separation with the co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

The French-born tactician takes charge after spending the past two years in Morocco, where he served as Technical Director of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation. During his tenure, he oversaw the country's football development structures and worked alongside the senior national team, which is currently competing in the FIFA World Cup and has progressed to the last 16.

Da Cruz joins a Chiefs squad that has already spent the past fortnight laying the foundations for the new season, with the club's technical staff overseeing pre-season preparations while awaiting his arrival.

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Fernando da Cruz eager to get started at Kaizer Chiefs

Speaking after touching down in Johannesburg, Da Cruz expressed his excitement about taking charge of one of South Africa's biggest clubs, saying he has continued to follow Chiefs closely despite working abroad.

He said the club's rich history and passionate fanbase were among the reasons he was eager to embrace the challenge, adding that his immediate priority is to build strong relationships with the players and establish a mentality capable of delivering consistent success.

The new coach acknowledged that restoring Chiefs to the top will require collective commitment but believes the squad has the qualities needed to meet expectations.

"I’m very happy to be here. The Club has always held a special place in my heart, and I’ve kept a close eye on its journey over the past two years.

"Kaizer Chiefs is a massive institution with passionate supporters and a proud history. My focus now is on building a strong connection with the players, instilling a winning mentality, and working together to achieve the success our fans deserve.

"The journey ahead will demand hard work and unity, but I’m confident we will rise to the challenge," he concluded.

Watch the clip below.

Kaizer Motaung Jr backs Da Cruz to lead new chapter

Kaizer Chiefs Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr described Da Cruz's arrival as an important milestone for the club, expressing confidence that his experience and football philosophy will inject fresh momentum into the team.

Motaung Jr said the club believes the partnership between the new coach, the players and the supporters can create the platform for a successful campaign, with everyone aligned behind the objective of returning Chiefs to winning ways.

The new Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz met with the Amakhosi founder Dr Kaizer Motaung. Image:@kaizerchiefs

Source: Facebook

Shortly after arriving at Naturena, Da Cruz met the players and members of the technical staff before beginning preparations for the upcoming season, as Chiefs embark on what they hope will be a transformative chapter under their new head coach.

Ronwen Williams pinpoints Bafana Bafana's World Cup flaw

Briefly News previously reported that South Africa captain Ronwen Williams reflected on the disappointing result and believes Bafana Bafana's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them a place in the last 16.

The 34-year-old admitted it was frustrating that the same issue had continued to haunt this group of players despite similar experiences at both club and international level.

Source: Briefly News