Bafana Bafana's dream run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup came to a heartbreaking end after a stoppage-time defeat to Canada in the knockout stages

Captain Ronwen Williams identified South Africa's wastefulness in front of goal as the key reason behind the team's World Cup exit

Hugo Broos believes the defeat exposed the physical and tactical demands of elite international football, calling for improvements across South African football

Bafana Bafana were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Sunday, 28 June, after conceding a late goal to Canada in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles.

South Africa made history by reaching the knockout stages of a FIFA World Cup for the first time. However, after dictating the tempo of the match and appearing to be in control for long periods, they were left devastated when Stephen Eustáquio struck a dramatic 91st-minute winner.

South Africa captain Ronwen Williams reflected on the disappointing result and believes Bafana Bafana's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal ultimately cost them a place in the last 16.

"The most important thing to take out is how clinical Canada are," Williams told journalists after the match.

"When I look through the tournament, the amount of chances we created, and we only managed to score two goals, so we need to be better.

"We have to become more ruthless in front of the goal because opportunities are limited at this level. When those chances come, we must make them count and put the game beyond our opponents."

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Ronwell Williams opens up on tough lessons learned

The 34-year-old admitted it was frustrating that the same issue had continued to haunt this group of players despite similar experiences at both club and international level. He noted that the team had already learned tough lessons at the Club World Cup with Mamelodi Sundowns and at the Africa Cup of Nations, yet they were still struggling to convert their dominance into goals.

Williams stressed that controlling possession alone is not enough, insisting that the ultimate objective is to score. He added that the squad must reflect on the lessons from the tournament and use the experience to improve going forward.

Hugo Broos explains why Bafana Bafana lost

Reflecting on the result, head coach Hugo Broos admitted Canada's superior physicality and pace proved decisive, as his side struggled to compete in one-on-one battles.

The former Cameroon national team head coach pointed to those shortcomings as the main reason Bafana Bafana were eliminated in the Round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

"We conceded the goal when the match was almost over, with only two or three minutes left," Broos told SABC3.

"That moment ended the game, and it came at the perfect time for Canada. If I'm honest, they had more speed and more physical strength than us. They won too many individual duels because of their power.

"That is something we must improve over the coming months. It's not only about our national team, but South African football as a whole. Modern football is no longer just about playing attractive, tiki-taka football. You also need strength and pace. Today's match showed us exactly what is required."

Source: Briefly News