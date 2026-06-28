Bafana Bafana's dream FIFA World Cup campaign ended in heartbreaking fashion after they were edged 1-0 by Canada in their Round of 32 clash in Los Angeles on Sunday.

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Hugo Broos' men absorbed wave after wave of Canadian attacks and looked set to force extra time with a resilient defensive display. However, deep into stoppage time, Stephen Eustáquio struck a superb volley to shatter South African hopes and send Canada through to the last 16.

Why Bafana Bafana lost to Canada

Football analyst Themba Modise during a chat with Briefly News after the match outlined some of the reasons why Bafana Bafana lost against Canada despite being the better side in terms of possession.

"We were the better side in possession in the game, but we failed to create big chances and clear cut chances to make effective use of the possession," he said.

"Another reason why we lost is, lost of concentration in the closing stages of the match, we were already thinking about the extra time rather than staying focus at the back.

"Kudos to the boy they made us proud, after so many people and other countries wrote us off after we lost the opening fixture against Mexico."

More to follow...

Source: Briefly News