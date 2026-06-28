Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to consider signing Peter Shalulile from Mamelodi Sundowns ahead of the 2026-27 Premier Soccer League season.

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The Glamour Boys recently appointed a new coach after parting ways with Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef at the end of the 2025-26 season.

The Soweto-based club are in transfer market seeking for more quality players before the new season kicks off as they would also be returning to the CAF Confederations Cup after failing to make it out of their group last term.

Kaizer Chiefs told to sign Shalulile

Football analyst, Uche Anuma, during an exlusive interwiew with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on Shalulile being available to leave Mamelodi Sundowns this summer and why Kaizer Chiefs should sign him.

The Namibian striker is surplus to requirements at Mamelodi Sundowns with Brayan Leon and Iqraam Rayners being preferred in that position by Miguel Cardoso.

"Kaizer Chiefs should be pouncing on Peter Shalulile this summer, because they need a striker with his experience in their team next season," he said.

"One of the major things Kaizer Chiefs struggled with lack of goals, and they need to come up with solutions for that before the new season kicks off."

Source: Briefly News