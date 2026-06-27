Canada head coach Jesse Marsch has provided an update on Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies ahead of his side’s 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash against South Africa.

Tournament co-hosts Canada will face Bafana Bafana on Sunday at 9pm at Los Angeles Stadium in Los Angeles, with both teams battling for a place in the Round of 16.

Davies has yet to feature at the tournament, having missed all three of Canada’s group-stage matches. Although he was named on the bench for each game, the Bayern Munich captain has been recovering from a left hamstring strain sustained towards the end of last season.

Marsch has now revealed that Davies is expected to be available for selection against Hugo Broos’ side, handing Canada a significant boost after being without one of their most influential players throughout the group stage.

Source: Briefly News