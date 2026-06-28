Former Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Sipho Mbule has decided to join Iraqi side Zakho SC after parting ways with Orlando Pirates at the end of the 2025-26 Premier Soccer League season.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

The South African international joined the Sea Robbers on a free transfer last summer after leaving Sundowns, and was an important player for Abdeslam Ouaddou at the beginning of the season, thus returning to the Bafana Bafana squad. He was part of the squad that represented South Africa at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, but faded as the season went on.

He was tipped to stay in the Premier Soccer League, but a recent report confirmed that he has moved abroad, joining Zakho SC.

Why Mbule's move to Iraq was wrong

Football analyst, Themba Modise, during an exclusive interview with Briefly News, shared his thoughts on Mbule's move away from the Premier Soccer League and move to Iraq.

"Mbule's move to Iraq came as a surprise to me, especially, maybe the incentives are so good to be turned down, but aside that, I don't think going to a nation like Iraq to play club football when you still have a good time to play in the PSL.

"It would be hard for him to make the Bafana Bafana squad now, because most coaches, especially if Broos remains as the coach, won't consider him.

Source: Briefly News