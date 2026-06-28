Sipho Mbule has spoken publicly for the first time since his departure from Orlando Pirates earlier this month, ending his brief spell with the Soweto giants.

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The 28-year-old midfielder spent a single season at Pirates and played a key role in the club's successful campaign, helping the Buccaneers secure a domestic treble.

During his time at the club, Mbule made 23 appearances in all competitions and found the back of the net once. Orlando Pirates decided against extending his contract, leaving the midfielder available on a free transfer.

On Saturday, Mbule shared a heartfelt farewell message with the club and its supporters on social media.

"Thank you for a year filled with more happy moments than sad ones. Until we meet again. To the Orlando Pirates fans, thank you for everything – for the love, the noise and the belief," he wrote.

Sipho Mbule begins a new chapter in Iraq

Mbule's next destination has already been confirmed after Iraqi top-flight side Zakho SC announced his arrival on Saturday.

The club confirmed the signing by saying:

"South African player Sipho Mbule has officially joined our club for the 2026/27 Iraqi Stars League season."

Zakho SC also praised the midfielder's qualities, describing him as a player with outstanding pace, intelligence and the ability to control matches from midfield.

"Sipho possesses excellent speed and football intelligence. He can dictate the tempo of the game and dominate the midfield. His arrival will add even greater strength to our squad," the club added.

Mbule's PSL career has seen him represent SuperSport United, Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United and Orlando Pirates. While his talent has never been in doubt, off-field challenges have often interrupted his progress.

A fresh start in Iraq could provide the opportunity he needs to revive the form that once established him among South Africa's finest midfielders.

The move comes shortly after Mbule was overlooked for Bafana Bafana's squad for the FIFA World Cup.

Source: Briefly News