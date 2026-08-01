Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Luke Baartman won Man of the Match on his first start of the 2026/27 season against Kruger United

The 20-year-old revealed Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr privately supported him during a difficult spell last season

Baartman credited new coach Fernando Da Cruz for giving him the trust and opportunity he needed to shine

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Luke Baartman has opened up about an emotional exchange with Sporting Director Kaizer Motaung Jr following his Man of the Match performance in the club's 3-1 victory over Kruger United in their 2026/27 season opener.

The 20-year-old had a largely peripheral role last season, making seven appearances in total and starting only the final league fixture against Chippa United. New head coach Fernando Da Cruz, however, immediately handed Baartman a starting berth, and the young midfielder responded with a display that earned him the individual award on the day.

Motaung Jr's private support acknowledged

Just moments before receiving the trophy, Baartman shared a visible emotional moment with Motaung Jr on the pitch. Speaking to SuperSport TV afterwards, Baartman explained what was behind it.

"Last season, because I didn't get a lot of chances to play he always messaged me when I'm not in the team to keep going, to keep my head up. That's all," he said.

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The midfielder described last season as difficult, acknowledging that limited game time tested his resolve. The private encouragement from the club's sporting director clearly left a lasting impression on him.

Award headed to Cape Town

Baartman was equally candid about where the Man of the Match trophy would end up, dedicating it to his grandmother and his community back in Cape Town.

"I want to give thanks to the man above," he told SuperSport TV.

"I think this one is going straight to my granny, to my community. It's been a tough season, last season. I've only been playing five games, started the last. I just want to give thanks to the coach for believing in me and trusting me, and thanks to my teammates as well."

The sentiment underlined just how much the opportunity meant to Baartman, who appeared to carry the weight of a frustrating campaign into his first full start of the new season and channelled it into a commanding midfield showing.

Source: Briefly News