Several current All Blacks players share deep personal connections to South Africa through birth, heritage, and family

Wing Mark Telea has identified himself as half South African, with his father originally from Johannesburg

Du'Plessis Kirifi's unusual name traces directly back to a legendary Springbok captain with ties to New Zealand rugby

With the All Blacks now on South African soil for a series of matches against the Springboks and provincial sides, it is worth noting that the rivalry between the two nations runs deeper than the pitch for several players in the New Zealand squad.

All Blacks with South African roots

Mark Telea's connection to Mzansi is literal. His father, Maleko, was born and raised in Johannesburg, while his mother is Samoan.

Speaking to the media in 2024, the winger said: "Every country has its own culture, so just embrace it. I'm a South African. I'm half South African.

" In a separate interview with his former club, the Blues, he described himself as a "proud Samoan South African."

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Du'Plessis Kirifi carries a distinctly South African name, and the story behind it is remarkable. His father, Jack, named his firstborn son after former Springbok captain Morné du Plessis, adding an apostrophe to make the name his own.

Jack had once played against Morné in France and struck up a friendship with him. Morné du Plessis, who captained the Springboks to a 1976 victory over the All Blacks in South Africa, was widely recognised for his progressive stance against Apartheid-era rugby policies, including the exclusion of non-white players and the ban on Māori players touring South Africa.

Fabian Holland's path also brushed South Africa. The Netherlands-born player was offered a rugby scholarship to Northwood High School in Durban, but ultimately chose Christchurch Boys' High School in New Zealand. That decision placed him on the road to an All Blacks career.

Born in Durban, bound for New Zealand

Two former All Blacks were actually born in South Africa. Andrew Mehrtens came into the world in Durban, where his New Zealand parents were living temporarily before returning home.

Greg Rawlinson was also born in Durban and carries South African heritage. He relocated to New Zealand as an adult in 2002 and later qualified for the All Blacks through residency.

Beyond birth and bloodlines, the connection extends to romance. Legendary All Blacks such as Jonah Lomu and Sonny Bill Williams are both known to have married South African women, adding another layer to the enduring bond between the two rugby nations.

Source: Briefly News