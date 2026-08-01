Morocco named its US$1 billion (roughly R16.5 billion) Tiznit–Dakhla Expressway after US President Donald Trump

The 1,055km road is one of Morocco's largest infrastructure projects, as it links the country's north to its south

The decision sparked a wave of mixed reactions online, with many Africans from different countries weighing in on the move

Morocco named its R16.5 billion road after US President Donald Trump. Image: @africa.world

Source: Instagram

Morocco has named its newly built Tiznit–Dakhla Expressway after United States President Donald Trump, a decision that has attracted widespread attention across the globe.

The expressway stretches 1,055 kilometres and carries a price tag of US$1 billion (R16.56 billion), making it one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects Morocco has ever undertaken. The road is designed to boost transport links, trade and connectivity across the country, running from Tiznit in the south of Morocco all the way down to Dakhla near the country's southern border.

Trump acknowledged the gesture on his Truth Social platform, expressing his gratitude to King Mohammed VI and calling the naming "a great honor."

Morocco's Strategic Move

The decision to name the highway after a sitting American president was not made in a vacuum. Morocco and the United States have maintained close diplomatic ties, and the naming is widely seen as a reflection of that relationship. During Trump's first term, the US formally recognised Morocco's sovereignty over the Western Sahara region, a move that carried significant geopolitical weight for Rabat.

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The expressway itself represents a major leap forward for Morocco's road infrastructure, connecting previously isolated communities and opening up new economic corridors in the country's vast southern regions.

View the Instagram post below:

Africans React to the Trump Highway

The news spread quickly on the page, and opinions were sharp:

@obicub wrote:

"Pick me country 😂"

@carolina.snyman1 said:

"😂😂😂😂😂 WOW... do they know he hates them?"

@viviankat96 shared:

"What a joke 😂 that is both hilarious and embarrassing😳"

@hibaoulds, who appeared to be Moroccan, said:

"We are never beating the allegations smh"

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Source: Briefly News