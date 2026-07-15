Kaizer Chiefs are prepared to intensify their bid and sweeten their offer for Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili

Phili is entering the final year of his contract, making Stellenbosch more open to a sale rather than risk losing him for free

Du Preez has reportedly agreed on personal terms with Stellenbosch, but his return hinges on Phili moving to Naturena

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Kaizer Chiefs are willing to raise the stakes in their pursuit of Stellenbosch FC winger Langelihle Phili, with SABC Sport reporting that the club is prepared to offer a second player alongside Ashley du Preez and a cash payment to get a deal across the line before the 2026/27 Betway Premiership season kicks off.

Neither club has publicly acknowledged that negotiations are underway, but the public broadcaster understands talks are progressing and that Chiefs have moved to strengthen their proposal in an effort to satisfy Stellenbosch's valuation of the junior international.

Chiefs sweeten their Phili proposal

The Glamour Boys first registered interest in Phili during the January transfer window, when he also drew attention from Libyan outfit Al-Ittihad Tripoli. Stellenbosch rejected any notion of selling midway through the campaign, citing insufficient time to bring in an adequate replacement.

The calculus has shifted considerably since then. With Phili now in the final year of his contract, Stellenbosch are reported to be far more receptive to cashing in rather than watching him walk away for nothing at the end of the season. Chiefs, who are currently in Spain for a pre-season camp under coach Fernando da Cruz, are understood to be moving swiftly to wrap up the signing.

Reports indicate that Du Preez has already settled personal terms with Stellenbosch, subject to Phili agreeing to the move in the opposite direction. The identity of the second player Chiefs plan to include in the revised package has not yet been disclosed.

Du Preez set for Stellenbosch return

The proposed transfer carries a notable symmetry: Du Preez, who left Stellenbosch for Naturena four years ago, appears poised to return to his former club. His reunion with Stellenbosch, however, is contingent entirely on Phili making the journey to Johannesburg.

Stellenbosch are said to be carefully weighing the improved offer against the option of retaining Phili for one more season before he becomes available as a free agent. Whether Chiefs' revised bid proves sufficient to tip the scales in their favour remains unclear.

Source: Briefly News