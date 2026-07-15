Controversial tenderpreneur Vusimuzi Cat Matlala is set to appear in person before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria

Matlala has been linked to several senior South African Police Service officials, including Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya

Matlala's appearance comes after he rejected a plea deal with the State in the multi-million rand Medicare24 Tshwane SAPS tender case

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Security has been tightened at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry ahead of Vusimuzi Matlala’s appearance. Image: Mike Egerton

Source: UGC

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – Security has been tightened ahead of Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala’s appearance before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

The controversial tenderpreneur is scheduled to appear in person before the Commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria for what is a highly anticipated appearance. Security at the venue has been beefed up, with strict media accreditation checks, equipment screenings and restricted movement in place.

Matlala's name has surfaced repeatedly since the commission launched its hearings into allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

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Allegations of influence and misconduct

Matlala stands accused of corrupting some of the most senior figures in the South African Police Service (SAPS), including gifting Deputy National Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya a herd of impala and extending a R70,000 cash loan to organised crime boss Richard Shibiri.

He also showered SAPS Section Head for Quality Management, Rachel Matjeng, with money and gifts. Matjeng, however, told commissioners that the payments were not bribes but romantic gestures, maintaining that the two were in a romantic relationship at the time.

Rachel Matjeng previously claimed that she was in a relationship with Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. Image: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Plea deal collapse raises new questions

Matlala's appearance before the Commission follows his decision to walk away from a plea arrangement with the State in the Medicare24 Tshwane SAPS tender case.

He had initially pleaded guilty and was reportedly prepared to implicate other officers who had not faced charges. His withdrawal came after the presiding judge proposed a harsher sentence than the State first offered him.

Having previously indicated he would not address details of the tender at the Madlanga Commission because they formed part of the plea agreement, the collapse of that deal has left it unclear how forthcoming he will be when he takes the stand.

How did South Africans react to the news?

South Africans weighed in on the news on social media, with some sceptical about whether he would actually appear.

Ole Wale Vandal Legote wrote:

"Matlala and his theatrics. I wouldn't be surprised if 'something' happens on the way to the commission. Many have come up with ways to avoid having to appear. Why should it be different with this feline?"

Zamokuhle Pholoba agreed:

"Wait for a sick note or the last-minute postponement."

Nkululeko Teddy Mqadi said:

"Madlanga will cook him."

Ramo Queen Ree remarked:

"Parliament should learn a thing or two. Worse, they now cleared everyone."

Others were more straightforward, with Lon Maggub writing:

“The Don himself. I'm inspired by his intelligence.”

Twelve senior officers arrested in connection with Matlala’s tender

Briefly News reported on the recent arrests of twelve senior police officers in connection with Matlala’s Medicare24 Tshwane tender.

This case unveils a web of alleged corruption involving a controversial R360 million contract, raising critical questions about accountability within the SAPS.

Source: Briefly News