Madlanga Commission postpones Vusimuzi Matlala's appearance amid rising media scrutiny and safety concerns

Matlala's legal representative will attend the commission proceedings as his testimony is rescheduled

Matlala considers a 12-year prison plea deal linked to multi-million rand tender fraud charges

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Cat Matlala will not appear before the Madlanga Commission on Tuesday. Images: Emmanuel Croset/AFP and Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Evidence leaders at the Madlanga Commission requested that the appearance of alleged criminal cartel boss Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala be deferred on Tuesday. The unexpected decision to postpone follows growing concerns from the commission's legal team about heightened media attention and public interest surrounding the high-profile inquiry.

According to eNCA, only Matlala's legal representative is now expected to attend the scheduled proceedings this week, while his actual testimony is delayed to a later date. Matlala, a Pretoria-based security boss who heads Medicare24 Tshwane District, is a central figure in the judicial inquiry established by President Cyril Ramaphosa to probe multi-million rand tender fraud and systemic corruption within the South African Police Service.

Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala avoids a commission appearance

Matlala agreed to comply with the commission's subpoena before evidence leaders opted to delay his visual appearance due to safety and logistical concerns. Meanwhile, the prominent tenderpreneur is weighing a revised plea and sentence agreement presented by the National Prosecuting Authority in a separate criminal matter. The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court recently rejected an initial eight-year agreement linked to a rigged R228-million police healthcare contract, recommending a stiffer sentence instead.

Matlala has until next week to officially decide whether he will formally accept the proposed 12-year prison term for charges involving fraud, corruption, and money laundering. The commission continues to examine how Matlala’s network allegedly compromised senior police officials and corrupted state procurement channels.

Cat Matlala is facing a possible prison term. Image: Phill Magakoe/ AFP

Source: Getty Images

Court halts proceedings to clarify plea agreement terms

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court halted proceedings to demand precise language in a plea agreement for Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala. The magistrate ordered a recess due to ambiguous clauses regarding Matlala's future cooperation against high-ranking officials. On 25 June 2026, prosecutors argued the deal is justified because Matlala's information will help law enforcement prosecute high-ranking generals.

The court raised concerns over a clause limiting Matlala's travel abroad. Defence attorneys Hlawu Maluleke and Azarrah Karrim stated Matlala was not coerced, is remorseful, and requested a short adjournment to arrange care for his minor children before finalising the text.

Source: Briefly News