African National Congress Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula called on South Africans to stop using derogatory terms for foreign nationals

Mbalula's comments come amid continued tensions between South Africans and undocumented foreigners in the country

The ANC SG's comments drew sharp criticism from South Africans online, with many accusing him of being out of touch with public sentiment

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Fikile Mbalula has urged citizens to stop calling foreigners 'amakwerekwere’, sparking criticism online. Image: @MbalulaFikile

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG - Fikile Mbalula has called on South Africans to stop using the derogatory term "amakwerekwere" when referring to foreign nationals, warning that such language strips people of their dignity.

The African National Congress Secretary-General made the appeal at an ANC press briefing in Gauteng on 2 July 2026, two days after a national shutdown that was driven largely by public frustration over illegal immigration.

Mbalula previously weighed in on the unofficial national shutdown, claiming that it had failed because many services continued. Those comments did not sit well with many.

Fikile Mbalula also weighed in on the national shutdown. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Mbalula's warning against hate speech

Addressing the media, Mbalula acknowledged that illegal immigration has contributed to real challenges in South Africa but drew a firm line at dehumanising rhetoric.

"Argue your point, raise your issues, but do not denigrate, do not spew hatred and ethno-nationalism," he said.

He also invoked the country's foundational values, noting that South Africa prides itself on Ubuntu, the African philosophy of shared humanity and communal responsibility. The national shutdown on 30 June 2026 reflected deep public unease over the impact of illegal immigration on employment and public services, a debate that Mbalula's comments have thrust back into the spotlight.

South Africans push back online

The remarks quickly drew criticism on social media, with many users questioning Mbalula's priorities and his reading of the current national mood.

@mdakomnyama wrote:

"Fikile Mbalula seems to be always carrying a shovel and an alibi...digging the ANC grave has never been so easy....dig on buddy."

@RibsShady36184 said:

"He is crazy. Our march was a failure according to him. That is a sign of being disoriented to a place, time and self."

@zaneleorama asked:

"Has he been appointed as the new president of the country or something? Why is he twerking so much this week?"

@MrSoWhat31 deflected attention to ANC governance:

"How about telling his comrades to stop stealing?"

@mossad_michael offered a narrower reading of Mbalula's authority:

"Mbalula is the Secretary General of the ANC. He can only address ANC members."

@Kele67074500 raised a separate concern entirely:

"He should be worried about his people dating foreigners."

Other stories about Mbalula and immigration

Briefly News reported that the ANC SG has often shared his thoughts related to immigrants in the country.

Mbalula blamed Jacob Zuma for fuelling anti-foreigner violence ahead of the 30 June shutdown.

Mbalula criticised Ngizwe Mchunu after a viral video showed him warmly welcoming a white German immigrant.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma clashed with Mbalula in an online spat over his remarks about March and March.

Source: Briefly News