ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has criticised Ngizwe Mchunu after a viral video showed him warmly welcoming a white German immigrant

Mbalula accused Mchunu of applying "double standards," questioning why African migrants are targeted while some white foreigners are embraced

The ANC leader also acknowledged that illegal immigration is a real issue but insisted it must be addressed fairly

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ANC's Fikile Mbalula (left) and Ngizwe Mchunu (right) Images: Sharon Seretlo and Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - A fiery war of words has erupted between Fikile Mbalula and anti-illegal immigration activist Ngizwe Mchunu after a viral video showed him warmly welcoming a white German immigrant.

The ANC Secretary-General addressed the issue during a media briefing on the outcomes of the party's National Working Committee meeting on Thursday, 25 June 2026. He said the video exposed what he described as a "double standard" in how some foreigners are treated.

Mbalula questions treatment of African migrants

Speaking to the media, Mbalula said the interaction between Mchunu and the German woman raised serious questions about the anti-illegal immigration movement.

He argued that while African migrants are often labelled and targeted as "illegal immigrants," some white foreigners appear to receive a much warmer welcome. Referring to the viral video, Mbalula questioned why the woman was immediately accepted.

"Why are white people not considered illegal? Is it only Africans that you attack and terrorise,"he asked

Mbalula strongly criticised what he believes is the thinking behind parts of the movement.

"This is not animosity, it is pure hatred. We have been taught we are superior," he said.

According to Mbalula, these attitudes are rooted in apartheid-era beliefs that placed white people above others. He argued that some South Africans still unconsciously view white foreigners differently from African migrants.

View video here:

ANC says illegal immigration remains a real issue

Despite his criticism, Mbalula acknowledged that illegal immigration is a genuine concern that government cannot ignore.

However, he said the issue should be addressed fairly and without discrimination based on race or nationality. He argued that immigration laws should apply equally to everyone, regardless of where they come from.

Social media users lit up the comment section

@DMbongeli argued:

"Germans are tourists, they bring in money and jobs while Africans are looking for food and jobs."

@dipoaina1 said:

"An average black South African is mentally enslaved."

@Richard92954746 stated:

"Our people need to travel out of south Africa . Be exposed and enlightened . It will help them to see clearly when they are being used as political tools and hate on each other."

@Svulando20 wrote:

"From what I have seen I 100% prefer Germans than Nigerians."

@Bojanesm commented:

"Mbalula must be reminded that not all of us fall under ANC when he says other parties use their ppl to march against foreigners."

Mbalula criticises former president Jacob Zuma

Briefly News also reported that ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula accused former president Jacob Zuma of helping fuel anti-foreigner sentiment in South Africa, claiming he is using his influence to stir tensions for political gain. Speaking at a media briefing, Mbalula said Zuma, as a former head of state and respected elder, should know better than to encourage ordinary South Africans to confront illegal immigrants. He argued that Zuma understands the complexities of immigration but is acting irresponsibly by joining the anti-foreigner debate, while also criticising South Africans for not holding the former president accountable for issues that arose during his time in office.

Source: Briefly News