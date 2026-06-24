A South African school has been found to have 300 learners without valid documentation enrolled, according to a post shared by journalist Sihle Mavuso on X

The revelation comes ahead of a planned national shutdown on 30 June calling for all illegal foreign nationals to leave South Africa

South Africans have reacted with outrage, questioning how undocumented children were registered and who is accountable

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SOUTH AFRICA — A South African school in the Germiston area has been found to have 300 learners without valid documentation enrolled, a revelation that has ignited fierce debate online about illegal immigration and the country's porous border controls.

A school in Germiston is under scrutiny for having 300 undocumented pupils. Image: Vecteezy

Source: UGC

Journalist Sihle Mavuso shared the information on X on 23 June 2026, drawing hundreds of reactions from South Africans angered by the discovery. The post went viral against the backdrop of a looming national shutdown planned for 30 June 2026, which is calling on all illegal foreign nationals to leave South Africa.

The name of the school and its province have not been confirmed at the time of publication.

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Undocumented Learners and the DBE Legislation

The Department of Basic Education amended its legislation in recent years to allow undocumented children access to schooling, a policy critics say has created conditions for the current situation. The move was intended to protect the right to education for vulnerable children, including asylum seekers and refugees, but opponents argue it has been widely abused.

South Africans online questioned how school principals and administrators allowed hundreds of children without proper documentation to be formally registered and seated in classrooms.

South Africans React With Anger

The post prompted an outpouring of frustration from citizens who feel the government prioritises the needs of undocumented foreigners over its own people.

@deputyneighbor said:

"What kind of government lets its citizens suffer and prioritises giving education to illegal immigrants, madness."

@dramadelinquent wrote:

"How are these kids even registered without the right documents. We had to have all documents for all 3 of our kids when they went to school or they would not be allowed to attend."

@PSAFMophiring commented:

"This is the mess that amended legislation by DBE has created."

@magique100 asked:

"Why are they registered in the first place?"

@thabisostefu stated:

"They must say if they find a learner in a school without papers and the principal must account."

The incident adds fresh momentum to calls for stricter border enforcement and greater accountability within the country's public school system. Briefly News will continue to monitor developments as the 30 June national shutdown approaches.

SA Parents Voice Mixed Reactions After Cape Town School Bans Sleepwear

Meanwhile, Brieflly News previously reported that a Cape Town primary school issued a notice banning parents from wearing pyjamas during morning drop-offs.

The school urged guardians to wear neat trousers, dresses, or shirts to maintain a respectful atmosphere Social media users reacted with mixed opinions regarding whether schools should regulate parental clothing choices

Source: Briefly News